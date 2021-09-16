Global And China Hybrid Vehicle Market Report 2021: Chinese Automakers Have Developed Hybrid Systems Independently To Seize The Hybrid Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Hybrid Vehicle Industry Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Hybrid Vehicle Industry Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Energy-Saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0 released by China-SAE points out the development goal of China's automobile industry: "the total industrial carbon emissions should reach the peak around 2028 in advance of the national carbon emission reduction commitment, and the total emissions should drop by more than 20% from the peak by 2035.

The sales volume of new hybrid passenger cars should account for 50%-60% of traditional energy passenger cars by 2025, 75%-85% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. This clarifies that energy-saving vehicles do not represent a transitional technology, but a high-efficiency technology that allows engines and motors to complement each other, replaces internal combustion engine vehicles on a large scale within a reasonable price range, and reduces fuel consumption.

Chinese automakers have developed hybrid systems independently to seize the hybrid market

In the context of energy saving and emission reduction, Chinese automakers have made efforts to develop the hybrid technology in recent years. They have launched self-developed hybrid systems, such as Great Wall Lemon DHT Hybrid System, BYD DM-i Super Hybrid, GAC Julang Hybrid System, Chery Kunpeng DHT System, etc.

Sales Volume of China's Hybrid Vehicle Market Segments

(1) PHEV passenger cars

According to CPCA (China Passenger Car Association)'s data, the sales volume of PHEV passenger cars in China increased by 2.7% year-on-year to approximately 211,900 units in 2020. From January to June 2021, the sales volume reached 183,200 units.

At present, China's PHEV passenger cars companies are mainly represented by BYD, SAIC, and Lixiang. In 2020, SAIC ranked first with the sales volume of 59,900 PHEV passenger cars, followed by BYD and Lixiang with the sales volume of 51,700 and 32,600 respectively.

(2) HEV passenger cars

According to the data from CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers), the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China jumped by 21.9% year-on-year to about 290,400 units in 2020, approximately 272,400 units in H1 2021. It is expected to hit 500,000 units in 2021;

In 2021, the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China soars. On the one hand, Toyota has added dual-engine to a variety of models to meet demand for energy-efficient and fuel-efficient vehicles. On the other hand, China has raised higher requirements on carbon emission, which forces automakers to reduce emissions. Automakers mainly promote lower-displacement dual-engine vehicle models.

At present, the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China is mainly contributed by GAC Toyota, FAW Toyota, GAC Honda, and Dongfeng Honda. The sales volume of GAC Toyota's HEV passenger cars accounted for 32% of the total in 2020, and 41% in H1 2021 with a spike of 9 percentage points. Under the pressure of carbon emissions, Toyota actively boosts dual-engine models and has installed the dual engine technology on multiple models.

(3) 48V mild hybrid system

The 48V mild hybrid system is evolved from the 12V electrical system which is not completely abolished but continues to exist. The biggest advantage of the 48V mild hybrid system is that it can save much more energy and reduce emissions to comply with stringent emission policies at low costs:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Overview of Hybrid Vehicles

1.1 Introduction1.2 Work Steps1.3 Hybrid Solutions1.4 Development Advantages1.5 Industry Chain1.6 Development Trends

2 Hybrid Vehicle Industry Policies and Status Quo

2.1 Global and Chinese Carbon Emission Policies2.2 China's Hybrid Vehicle Policies2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Market2.4 China's New Energy Vehicle Market2.5 Micro Hybrid Market (12V Automotive Start/Stop System)2.6 Mild/ Moderate Hybrid Market (48V+BSG/ISG System)2.7 Strong Hybrid Market (HEV, PHEV 150V+)

3 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Roadmap

3.1 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Power Structure)3.2 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Drive Motor Power)3.3 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Motor Position)3.4 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Hybrid Degree/Fuel Saving Rate Technology3.5 Key Technology of Hybrid Vehicle Industry Chain3.6 Hybrid Technology Development Trend3.7 Comparison of Hybrid Vehicle Technology Solutions Inside and Outside of China

4 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Providers

4.1 Valeo4.2 Bosch4.3 Continental / Vitesco Technologies4.4 BorgWarner/Delphi4.5 Schaeffler4.6 GKN4.7 Hunan Corun New Energy

5 Hybrid Vehicle Manufactures

5.1 Toyota5.2 Honda5.3 Nissan5.4 Volkswagen5.5 General Motors5.6 Volvo5.7 BMW5.8 BYD5.9 Geely5.10 SAIC5.11 GAC5.12 Great Wall5.13 Chery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/paibf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-hybrid-vehicle-market-report-2021-chinese-automakers-have-developed-hybrid-systems-independently-to-seize-the-hybrid-market-301378685.html

SOURCE Research and Markets