Global And China Graphene Markets 2020-2026: Classification, Technology, Development Course, Industry Chain, Prices, Patents, Industrialization, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape

Wide adoption gives a big boost to the graphene market.

In 2020, the global graphene market was worth USD4,386 million, of which the growing Chinese market was valued at RMB10.1 billion, or 33.4% of the global.Graphene finds wide commercial application in the form of powder and film. Graphene powder is largely used in new energy and anticorrosive paint; graphene film gets utilized for flexible displays and sensors, with the new energy field demanding over 70%.For downstream application, graphene is most often seen in new energy-related fields such as lithium battery conductive agent and new energy supercapacitor. The increasingly high penetration of new energy vehicles will fuel the boom of graphene industry. In 2020, the global graphene conductive agent market was valued at RMB6.7 billion; in 2030, the global graphene supercapacitor market is expected to be worth USD609 million, sustaining CAGR of over 20%.

In 2019, China's production of anticorrosive paint jumped by 18% thanks to good performance of graphene anticorrosive materials in thermal stability and antisepsis. Graphene flexible displays are often demanded by wearable devices. For strong chemosensitivity, graphene-based sensors have a promising future in medicine.By region, Asia-Pacific region, especially China where advanced manufacturing is rising, demands ever more graphene, leading to a surging graphene market there. In 2020, the region commanded 42.1% of the global graphene market, outstripping the rest of the world in sales. Moreover, considering large numbers of producers with strong competence in research and development, it is predicted that the region's demand for graphene will soar in the years to come.Through the lens of competitive pattern, European and American companies stay ahead in graphene preparation technology and applied products like composites and core electronic components, while the Asian graphene application market has a rosy prospect. In China, over 10 listed companies work on research and production of graphene-based products, typically graphene conductive agent, flexible display and heat conductive materials, with the initial capability of mass-producing graphene films and powder.

Among them, The Sixth Element ( Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. as the first one boasting graphene powder and film mass production lines focuses on studying graphene application in sensor and heating film; 2D Carbon ( Changzhou) Tech Inc., Ltd. has developed graphene film production lines for application in heating film and flexible display. Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2016-2026 highlights the following:

Graphene (classification, technology, development course, industry chain, etc.);

Global graphene industry (status quo, market size, prices, patents, industrialization, development trends, etc.);

China's graphene industry (status quo, market size, competitive pattern, industrialization, development trends, etc.);

Graphene downstream sectors (market size, main companies, segments, application, etc.);

20 foreign and 17 Chinese producers of graphene and applied products (operation, graphene business, production layout, R&D, etc.).

Key Topics Covered: 1 Overview of Graphene Industry1.1 Definition1.2 Performance1.3 Preparation Methods1.4 Development History1.5 Development Bottleneck1.6 Industry Chain 2 Development of Global Graphene Industry2.1 Status Quo2.2 Market Size2.3 Prices2.4 Industrialization Prospects2.5 Overview of Patents2.5.1 Total Filings2.5.2 Structure2.6 Competitiveness Analysis 3 Development of Chinese Graphene Industry3.1 Policy Environment3.2 Status Quo3.2.1 Graphene Powder3.2.2 Graphene Film3.3 Industrialization Development3.3.1 Industry-University-Research Collaboration3.3.2 Industrial Parks3.4 Competitive Pattern3.4.1 Enterprises' Layout3.4.2 Competition 4 Upstream Sectors4.1 Graphite4.2 Others4.2.1 Methane4.2.2 Ethanol 5 Downstream Application Sectors5.1 Lithium Battery5.1.1 Graphene Application5.1.2 Status Quo5.2 Supercapacitor5.2.1 Graphene Application5.2.2 Status Quo5.3 Transparent Electrode5.3.1 Graphene Application5.3.2 Status Quo5.4 Integrated Circuits5.5 Others5.5.1 Polyester-based Composites5.5.2 Electrically Conductive Printing Ink5.5.3 Heat Dissipating Material5.5.4 RFID 6 Major Global Graphene Producers6.1 G6 Materials6.2 CVD6.3 Focus Graphite6.4 Lomiko Metals6.5 Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)6.6 Graphene NanoChem Plc6.7 Haydale Graphene Industries6.8 Northern Graphite6.9 XG Sciences Inc6.10 Other Enterprises6.10.1 Grolltex6.10.2 Graphenea6.10.3 Graphene Square6.10.4 Grafoid6.10.5 GraphenePlatform Corp6.10.6 BGT Materials Limited6.10.7 Angstron Materials6.10.8 Graphenano6.10.9 Vorbeck Materials 6.10.10 Cambridge Nanosystems 6.10.11 GRAPHENE FRONTIERS 7 Major Chinese Graphene Producers7.1 The Sixth Element ( Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.7.2 2D Carbon ( Changzhou) Tech Inc., Ltd.7.3 Beijing Graphene Holding Group Co., Ltd.7.4 FangdaCarbon New Material Co., Ltd.7.5 Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd.7.6 Kangdexin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd.7.7 Xiamen KnanoGraphene Technology Co., Ltd.7.8 Deyang Carbonene Technology Co., Ltd.7.9 Others7.9.1 Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd.7.9.2 JCNANO Tech Co., Ltd.7.9.3 Tianjin Plannano Energy Technologies Co., Ltd.7.9.4 Changzhou Zhongchao Graphene Power Technology Co., Ltd.7.9.5 Changzhou Ruifengte Technology Co., Ltd.7.9.6 Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.7.9.7 Qingdao Huagao Graphene Technology Corp. Ltd.7.9.8 Shengquan Group7.9.9 Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology Corporation

