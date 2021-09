Global And China 3D Glass Market Report 2021: Market Is Expected To Be Valued At RMB12,656 Million In 2026 As Demands For Mobile Phones And Wearable Devices Increase

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China 3D Glass Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The rising demand boosts China's 3D glass market which was worth roughly RMB3,743 million in 2020, up 6.2% year on year. The global COVID-19 pandemic has dragged down the growth, but the market is expected to be valued at up to RMB12,656 million in 2026 as more 3D glass is demanded by mobile phones and wearable devices.

3D glass industry chain involves raw materials at the upstream end, processing and manufacturing at the midstream end, and consumer electronics demand at the downstream end.

The upstream raw materials include glass substrate, laminating materials, ink and polishing powder; manufacturing equipment include automatic cutting machine, engraving machine, grinding machine, hot bending machine, pressing machine, screen printing machine, baking line, coating machine, and ultrasonic cleaning machine; at the downstream end of equipment manufacturers are glass panel and touch screen manufacturers.

Using 3D glass as cover plate is a way to not only make terminal electronics look more stylish but provide better touch control experience for users. 3D curved glass becomes available to more downstream sectors including smartphone, tablet PC, wearable device, watch, and dashboard. 3D glass still gets most used in smartphones, with market share of around 91%; in the wearable device market surging in recent years, 3D glass boasts a high penetration and is expected to win a bigger place.

Through the lens of competitive pattern, the soaring demand for 3D glass in China in recent years has made cover glass manufacturers work to deploy 3D cover glass projects, and the 3D cover glass market attracts ever more entrants. Typical manufacturers are Lens Technology, Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology, Triumph Science & Technology, Henan Ancai Hi-Tech and CPT Technology.

Among them, Lens Technology is a listed company specializing in developing, producing and selling high-end window touch cover glass panels, touch modules, and new window touch cover materials. Its products including window cover glass, touch screen monomer, touch screen module, camera, button, ceramics, and metal accessories find massive application in mobile phones, tablet PCs, notebook computers, digital cameras, players, GPS navigation devices, vehicle touch controls, smart wearable devices, and smart home. In 2020, its cover glass business contributed revenue of RMB30 billion.

Closely following the needs of industries for cutting-edge technologies, Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology concentrates on developing and manufacturing a variety of window cover glass screens, touch screens, touch display modules, new display devices and related materials and components, which are mainly used in mobile internet terminals like smartphone and tablet PC.

In 2020, the company recorded RMB1.5 billion in revenue from window cover glass products.

Global and China 3D Glass Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:

3D glass (definition and classification, technology status, development history, industry chain, etc.)

Global 3D glass industry (supply, demand, market structure, etc.);

Chinese 3D glass market (size, structure, patents, prices, competitive pattern, drivers, etc.);

3D glass production materials (glass substrate, polishing materials, laminating materials, ink, etc.) (market size, competitive pattern, etc.);

3D glass processing equipment (hot bending machine, engraving machine, flat grinding machine, etc.) (market size, competition, processing technology, etc.);

Downstream application markets (smartphone, wearable device, VR, etc.) (status quo, demand for 3D glass, etc.);

15 3D glass manufacturers worldwide (operation, 3D glass business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered: 1. Overview of 3D Glass1.1 Definition1.2 Advantage1.3 Production Process1.4 Industry Chain1.5 Industry Characteristics1.5.1 Periodicity1.5.2 Seasonality1.5.3 Regionality1.5.4 High Processing Barrier 2. Global 3D Glass Industry2.1 Market Size2.1.1 Supply2.1.2 Demand2.2 Market Structure2.3 Regional Structure 3. 3D Glass Industry in China3.1 Market3.1.1 Market Size3.1.2 Market Structure3.2 Patent3.2.1 Total Quantity3.2.2 Pattern3.3 Competitive Landscape3.4 Market Price3.5 Market Drivers 4. 3D Glass Production Materials4.1 Glass Substrate4.1.1 Production Technology4.1.2 Market Size4.1.3 Competitive Landscape4.2 Polishing Material4.2.1 Market Status4.2.2 Competitive Landscape4.3 Other4.3.1 Coating Materials4.3.2 Ink 5. 3D Glass Processing Equipment5.1 Hot Bending Machine5.1.1 Market Size5.1.2 Competition5.2 CNC Engraving Machine5.2.1 Market Size5.2.2 Competition5.2.3 Processing Technology5.2.4 Core Technology5.2.5 Development Trend5.3 Flat Grinding Machine5.3.1 Overview5.3.2 Competitive Landscape 6. Main Applications6.1 Smartphone6.1.1 Market Size6.1.2 Advantages of 3D Glass Phone Screen6.1.3 Trends of Phone Screen6.1.4 Mobile Phone Brands Adopting 3D Glass6.2 Wearable Device6.2.1 Market Size6.2.2 3D Glass Application6.3 VR6.3.1 Market Size6.3.2 3D Glass Application6.4 Vehicle Panel 7. Key 3D Glass Manufacturers7.1 Lens Technology7.2 CPT Technology7.3 Firstar Panel Technology7.4 O-Film Tech7.5 Triumph Science & Technology7.6 Holitech Technology7.7 G-Tech Optoelectronics7.8 Corning7.9 RLD Cover Glass Technology7.10 BYD Electronics7.11 Tunghsu Optoelectronic Technology7.12 Truly International7.13 Other7.13.1 Biel Crystal Manufactory7.13.2 Wuhu Token Sciences7.13.3 Shenzhen DJN Optronics

