Global Ancillary Revenue Management Market Analytics & Trajectory Report 2020 Featuring Amadeus IT Group, Navitaire, Sabre Corp, SITA & Travelport

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ancillary Revenue Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ancillary Revenue Management Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ancillary Revenue Management estimated at US$964.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Major Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low-Cost Airlines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.1% share of the global Ancillary Revenue Management market.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Ancillary Revenue Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$284.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$264.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$264.5 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Navitaire LLC

Sabre Corporation

SITA

Travelport, LP

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ancillary Revenue Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Ancillary Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Ancillary Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Ancillary Revenue Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Major Airlines by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Major Airlines by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Major Airlines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Cost Airlines by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Low-Cost Airlines by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Low-Cost Airlines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Ancillary Revenue Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Ancillary Revenue Management by Carrier type - Major Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Ancillary Revenue Management by Carrier type - Major Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017

15-Year Perspective for Ancillary Revenue Management by Carrier type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Major Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

