Global Ambient Lighting Market (2020 To 2030) - By Offering, Type And End-user

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ambient Lighting Market Research Report: By Offering, Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a study conducted by the publisher, the global ambient lighting market is predicted to reach a value of $156.5 billion by 2030, from $60.8 billion in 2019, progressing at a 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing due to the increasing need for energy-efficient lighting solutions, surging focus on smart lighting solutions, and toughening regulatory policies when it comes to energy efficiency. When offering is taken into consideration, the market is divided into software & services and hardware.Between these two, the software & service division is expected to register the higher CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the rising demand for software to control lighting in different settings, according to the needs of the user. The hardware division is further divided into lighting controls and lamps & luminaires, between which, lamps & luminaires contributed the larger revenue share to the market in 2019. As the focus on energy efficiency is rising, the demand for light emitting-diode (LED) lamps and luminaires is growing as well.When end user is considered, the ambient lighting market is categorized into automotive, corporate, industrial, healthcare, hospitality & retail, and residential, among which, the automotive category is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The demand for ambient lighting in the sector is growing due to the surging production of vehicles and the increasing adoption of interior lighting solutions in vehicles. For example, the global production of automobiles rose to 97 million in 2018 from 95 million in 2016.Geographically, the ambient lighting market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2019 and the region is further predicted to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as well. This is because of the increasing disposable income of people, surging population, and expanding IT market in the region. Within the region India is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising focus of the government towards the replacement of incandescent lighting with LED lights and increasing investments in residential projects.The increased focus on smart lighting solutions across the globe is a major factor leading to the growth of the ambient lighting market. Design structure and energy efficiency have resulted in the growing adoption of LEDs in residential and industrial sectors. In addition to this, the growth of Industry 4.0, penetration of internet of things, and growing need for smart home solutions are encouraging companies in the domain to experiment increasingly with LED lights. Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging latest technologies for enhancing, functionality, and aesthetics of smart lighting solutions.The stringent regulatory policies related to energy efficiency are also resulting in the rapid growth of the ambient lighting market across the globe. These policies are aimed towards cost and energy savings in different sectors. As per the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Energy standard for Buildings is a model code on a national level for commercial buildings and is a vital parameter for the design of the building and related systems. Such policies are leading to the growing demand for LED lighting solutions, thereby driving the market. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Offering4.1.1.1 Hardware4.1.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires4.1.1.1.1.1 Incandescent4.1.1.1.1.2 Halogen4.1.1.1.1.3 Fluorescent4.1.1.1.1.4 LED4.1.1.1.2 Lighting controls4.1.1.1.2.1 Sensors4.1.1.1.2.2 Switches and dimmers4.1.1.1.2.3 Relay units4.1.1.1.2.4 Others4.1.1.2 Software and service4.1.2 By Type4.1.2.1 Suspended lights4.1.2.2 Recessed lights4.1.2.3 Track lights4.1.2.4 Strip lights4.1.2.5 Surface-mounted lights4.1.2.6 Others4.1.3 By End User4.1.3.1 Residential4.1.3.2 Hospitality and retail4.1.3.3 Healthcare4.1.3.4 Industrial4.1.3.5 Corporate4.1.3.6 Automotive4.1.3.7 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of LED lighting4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions4.3.2.2 Rising focus on smart lighting solutions4.3.2.3 Toughening regulations related to energy efficiency4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 High initial costs4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Rising demand in automotive industry4.3.4.2 Growth in hospitality sector4.3.4.3 Growing adoption in APAC region4.4 Impact of COVID-194.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Offering5.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type5.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type5.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type5.2 By Type5.3 By End User5.4 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Offering6.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type6.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type6.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type6.2 By Type6.3 By End User6.4 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Offering7.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type7.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type7.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type7.2 By Type7.3 By End User7.4 By Country Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Offering8.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type8.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type8.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type8.2 By Type8.3 By End User8.4 By Country Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Offering9.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type9.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type9.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type9.2 By Type9.3 By End User9.4 By Country Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Offering10.1.1 Ambient Lighting Hardware Market, by Type10.1.1.1 Lamps and luminaires market, by type10.1.1.2 Lighting controls market, by type10.2 By Type10.3 By End User10.4 By Country Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players11.4 Strategic Developments in the Market11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions11.4.2 Product Launches Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Signify N.V.12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings12.1.3 Key Financial Summary12.2 General Electric Company12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2.3 Key Financial Summary12.3 OSRAM Licht AG12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3.3 Key Financial Summary12.4 Acuity Brands Inc.12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4.3 Key Financial Summary12.5 Hafele GmbH & Co KG12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6 Zumtobel Group AG12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6.3 Key Financial Summary12.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings12.7.3 Key Financial Summary12.8 Hubbell Incorporated12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings12.8.3 Key Financial Summary12.9 Cree Inc.12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings12.9.3 Key Financial Summary12.10 Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings12.10.3 Key Financial Summary Chapter 13. Appendix13.1 Abbreviations13.2 Sources and References13.3 Related ReportsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l62gjf

