Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impacts, Growth And Changes

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the Alzheimer's disease treatment market are Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz Pharma, H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen, AstraZeneca, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.The global Alzheimer's disease treatment market is expected to decline from $3.46 billion in 2019 to $3.42 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.26%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $4.96 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.21%.The global Alzheimer's disease treatment market consists of sales of drugs used to treat Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder causing degeneration of brain cells, resulting in dementia (a condition that causes a decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills). The progression of this disease causes severe memory impairment and the person may lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks. North America was the largest region in Alzheimer's disease treatment market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.In January 2020, Biogen Inc., an American multinational biotechnology company, acquired Pfizer Inc. for an upfront payment of $75 million with up to $635 million in potential additional development and commercialization milestone payments. Through this acquisition, Biogen plans to develop the Phase 1 asset for the treatment of Sundowning in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Irregular Sleep Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) in Parkinson's disease (PD). Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products including medicines and vaccines.The Alzheimer's disease treatment market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into cholinergic; memantine; combined drug; AChE inhibitors; immunoglobulins and by drug type into cholinesterase inhibitors; NMDA receptor antagonists.Lack of techniques for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease (AD) is expected to limit the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease treatment market. There is no definitive blood test, brain scan, or physical exam to diagnose AD, and so many conditions can produce symptoms like dementia, which is the primary clinical symptom of AD, making the diagnosis complicated. The lack of a single test for diagnosis, specialists such as neurologists, neuropsychologists, geriatricians and geriatric psychiatrists use a variety of approaches for diagnosis to confirm dementia, but it is still difficult to find the cause resulting in late diagnosis. Lack of proper and quick diagnosis for AD hampers the market growth as it leads to a reduced number of diagnosed cases and thereby reduces the consumption of AD drugs.Increasing R&D investments and collaborations due to the emerging technologies for the treatment is a key trend in Alzheimer's disease (AD) treatment market. The Alzheimer's Association is assisting with funds to researchers in search of innovative therapeutic approaches and seeks more government funding for Alzheimer's studies. Technologies such as ?-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) inhibitors and anti-amyloid inhibitors are emerging in the AD market. For instance, Comentis and Astellas collaborated and entered the BACE inhibitor field on their peptidomimetic series. Manufacturing companies such as AC Immune, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, INmune Bio, Intra-Cellular Therapies, vTv Therapeutics are more focused on R&D investments with their research molecules in the clinical trials to achieve a breakthrough for the treatment of AD.The increasing cases of Alzheimer's is a major factor contributing to the growth of the Alzheimer's treatment market. Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. The USA Alzheimer's Association expects that all the states in the US are projected to face a rise of at least 14% in the number of Alzheimer's people between 2017 and 2025 due to the increase in the geriatric population. At the global level, the estimated new cases of Alzheimer's were 454,000 in 2010 and the number is expected to grow by 35% to 615,000 by 2030, and by 110% to 959,000 by 2050. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is expected to drive the growth of the global Alzheimer's disease treatment market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Characteristics 3. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Size And Growth3.1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.1.2. Restraints On The Market 3.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.2.2. Restraints On the Market 4. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Segmentation4.1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cholinergic

Memantine

Combined Drug

AChE inhibitors

Immunoglobulins

4.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

5. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis5.1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2. Global Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merz Pharma

H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

VTV Therapeutics

TauRx

AC Immune

AB Science

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Bayer AG

Amgen

UCB

Forest Laboratories

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Biogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25i2eg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alzheimers-disease-treatment-market-report-2020-2030-covid-19-impacts-growth-and-changes-301223029.html

SOURCE Research and Markets