Global Aluminum Market Sees High Focus On Recycled Aluminum And Expansion Of Primary Aluminum Smelter Capacity

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminum Market (Capacity, Production & Consumption): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum market is forecasted to reach US$176.96 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.82% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating industrialization, rapid urbanization, increased flat-rolled aluminum products demand, high focus on recycled aluminum and expansion of primary aluminum smelter capacity is expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by declining automotive sector and volatility in aluminum prices. Few notable trends include growing preference of aluminum cans, technological advancements and rising industry consolidations activities. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the great lockdown has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.

Aluminum's industrial importance has developed with the discovery of the Hall-Heroult process for electrolytic smelting and the Bayer process. The two processes are still in use today as the main (and almost exclusive) processes for producing aluminum and alumina. The main uses of aluminum include transport (road vehicles, aircraft, railcars & marine uses), packaging (beverage cans, aluminum foil), construction (window and door frames, cladding, facades), electrical (cable, wire), consumer durables & general engineering.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia-Pacific owing to improving economic conditions, increasing smartphone consumption and growing number of aluminum smelters in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global aluminum market.

The major markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America) have been analysed along with country analysis of China and India.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Rio Tinto Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa Corporation, United Company RUSAL Plc and Alumina Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification1.3 Supply Chain1.4 Applications

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Introduction2.2 New Challenges/Opportunities2.3 Fall in Aluminum Prices

3. Global Aluminum Market Analysis3.1 Global Aluminum Market Value3.2 Global Aluminum Market Value Forecast3.3 Global Aluminum Production Capacity Volume3.4 Global Aluminum Production Capacity Volume Forecast3.5 Global Aluminum Production Volume3.6 Global Aluminum Production Volume Forecast3.7 Global Aluminum Production Volume by Region3.8 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume 3.9 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume Forecast3.10 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume by Sector 3.11 Global Aluminum Consumption Volume by Region

4. Regional Aluminum Market Analysis4.1 Asia-Pacific4.2 Europe4.3 North America

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Accelerating Industrialization5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization5.1.3 Increased Flat-Rolled Aluminum Products Demand5.1.4 High Focus on Recycled Aluminum5.1.5 Expansion of Primary Aluminum Smelter Capacity5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Growing Preference of Aluminum Cans5.2.2 Technological Advancements5.2.3 Rising Industry Consolidation Activities5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Declining Automotive Sector5.3.2 Volatility in Aluminum Prices

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Aluminum Market 6.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison 6.1.3 Key Players - Research and Development Expenditures Comparison6.1.4 Key Players - Primary Aluminum Production Comparison

7. Company Profiles

Alcoa Corporation

Alumina Limited

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto Limited

United Company RUSAL Plc

