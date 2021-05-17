Global Aluminum Market For Packaging Industry- Alcoa Corp., Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
The aluminum market for the packaging industry is poised to grow by 2376.08 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!
The report on the aluminum market for the packaging industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for sustainable packaging and increasing urbanization and awareness about the effects of plastic packaging.
The aluminum market for packaging industry analysis includes type, application, and geographic landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing demand for aluminum containers for liquid products as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum market for the packaging industry growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aluminum market for packaging industry covers the following areas:Aluminum Market For Packaging Industry SizingAluminum Market For Packaging Industry ForecastAluminum Market For Packaging Industry Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alcoa Corp.
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Constellium SE
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd.
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- United Company Rusal IPJSC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Foils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sheets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcoa Corp.
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Constellium SE
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd.
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- United Company Rusal IPJSC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
