Global Aluminum Extrusion Market To Grow By 8.87 Million Tons|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum extrusion market is poised to grow by 8.87 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the aluminum extrusion market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for aluminum extrusion in the automotive industry, the growth of the real estate and construction industry, and the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials.
The aluminum extrusion market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum extrusion market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aluminum extrusion market covers the following areas:
Aluminum Extrusion Market SizingAluminum Extrusion Market ForecastAluminum Extrusion Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Arconic Inc.
- Bonnell Aluminum Inc.
- Century Aluminum Co.
- China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd.
- Constellium SE
- Global Aluminium Pvt. Ltd.
- Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Co. Ltd.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corp.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- UACJ Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mill-finished - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Anodized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Powder-coated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Building and Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive and Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Machinery and Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
