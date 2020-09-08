Global Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Suppliers: A Leadership Quadrant Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leadership Quadrant of Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Flame Retardant Suppliers - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ATH flame retardant manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in the market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the ATH flame retardant market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.Over the years, the level of demand for ATH flame retardant has increased due to the changes in regulatory requirement and strong demand of halogen free flame retardants. ATH flame retardant are used for a variety of markets, such as building and construction, electrical and electronics, wires and cables, textiles, transportation, and others and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5%. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent governmental regulations related to prohibition on use of halogenated flame retardants, growing awareness on fire safety, and increasing market penetration of ATH flame retardants in various end-use industries.Firms that produce ATH flame retardant are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global ATH flame retardant suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of ATH Flame Retardant Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the ATH flame retardant market and rates each ATH flame retardant producer.This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Nabaltec, Albemarle, Huber, TOR Minerals, Almatis, Shandong Chuanjun, Showa Denko, and R.J. Marshall were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for ATH flame retardant. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics. This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in building and construction, electrical and electronics, wires and cables, textiles, transportation, and others market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Leadership Analysis1.1: Market Description1.2: Scoring Criteria1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left) 2. Competitive Benchmarking2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis2.2: Financial Strength2.3: Market Share Analysis2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions 3. Nabaltec Profile 4. Albemarle Profile 5. Huber Profile 6. TOR Minerals Profile 7. Almatis Profile 8. Shandong Chuanjun Profile 9. Showa Denko Profile 10. R.J. Marshall ProfileFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whhl53

