Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market 2021-2028 - Extensive Growth In The Speciality Chemicals Sector

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Purity, By End-Use Market, By Applications, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Purity, By End-Use Market, By Applications, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alpha-methylstyrene market size is expected to reach USD 591.3 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of alpha-methylstyrene for production of automobiles and protective gears is a key factor driving market revenue growth.Increasing investment and focus of major players to improve manufacturing process and expand production capacity.

Growing adoption of alpha-methylstyrene as an intermediate in chemical sector, and for manufacturing wax, plasticizers, adhesives, coatings etc. are major factors driving market growth.Increasing consumption of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resins in the electronic and automotive industries is resulting in use of alpha-methylstyrene to make resins, which is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market.Increasing use of alpha-methylstyrene by industries which are involved in manufacturing durable and heat-resistive products such as consumer goods, which are trending and top selling among consumers, is another key factor boosting growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market.While manufacturing alpha-methylstyrene, it releases harmful smoke, which can lead to irritation of throat and nose and possibly affect brain activities. This smoke can also result in cancer in animals, as per new studies. These factors could hamper growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market to some extent. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the purity segments, the assay above 99% segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The assay up to 99% segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The waxes segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The P-Cumylphenol segment is expected to follow the waxes segment in terms of revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the plastic manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The adhesives and coatings segment accounted for considerably high revenue share in 2020. Adhesives and sticky coating processing need alpha-methylstyrene as a co-monomer reactive diluent. Rapidly growing demand for various types of adhesives and coatings is expected to drive use of alpha-methylstyrene, which is turn is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific alpha-methylstyrene market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be followed by Europe market in terms of revenue share contribution in the global market.

alpha-methylstyrene market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. The market is expected to be followed by market in terms of revenue share contribution in the global market. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope & Premise1.3. Methodology1.4. Market Estimation Technique Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028 Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics Chapter 4. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis 4.1. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Growing demand for the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins4.2.2.2. Extensive growth in the speciality chemicals sector4.2.2.3. High demand for the alpha-methylstyrene in the consumer goods and appliances4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. Manufacturing process includes emission of the toxic wastes4.2.3.2. Fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis Chapter 5. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By Purity Insights & Trends 5.1. Purity Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20285.2. Assay Above 99%5.3. Assay Up To 99% Chapter 6. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By End-Use Market Insights & Trends 6.1. End-Use Market Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20286.2. Plastic Manufacturing6.3. Textile Industry6.4. Home Decor6.5. Polish & Dye6.6. Automotive Equipment6.7. Water Treatment6.8. Food Additives6.9. Paper Molding6.10. Adhesives & Coatings6.11. Odorants Chapter 7. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By Applications Insights & Trends 7.1. Applications Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20287.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin7.3. P-Cumylphenol7.4. Acrylic Resins7.5. Waxes7.6. Antioxidants7.7. Plasticizers Chapter 8. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Regional Outlook 8.1. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028 Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape 9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions9.4. Market positioning9.5. Strategy Benchmarking9.6. Vendor Landscape Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Versalis SPA

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

DOMO Chemicals

Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd.

AdvanSix Inc.

Omskiy Kauchuk

Altivia Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aktja0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-alpha-methylstyrene-market-2021-2028---extensive-growth-in-the-speciality-chemicals-sector-301326779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets