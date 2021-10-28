Global Algae Products Market (2021 To 2026) - Growth In Demand For Natural Ingredients By Consumers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Facility Type, Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global algae products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The awareness regarding the health benefits of algae products is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention.

By type, lipids are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Lipids are energy-rich organic compounds that are insoluble in water. Certain amounts of lipids are essential for healthy body functions. They help in absorbing and using vitamins A, D, E, and K in the human body. They are also important for internal signaling systems and are a part of cell walls. Omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are the different types of lipids.It is a unique form of dietary fats that impart a wide range of health benefits and are derived from algae. Algae have become the major alternative sources to produce lipids to fulfill the growing demand from the vegan population.

By source, brown algae is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Brown algae find application in aquatic feed and direct human consumption as food. It possesses anti-hypothyroid, antirheumatic, antibacterial, anticoagulant, and antioxidant properties; hence, it is useful in the nutraceuticals industry as well.

Simultaneously, brown seaweeds used as sea vegetables or for colloid extraction contain less than 15% protein on a dry weight basis.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the algae products market; this is attributed to the expected growth in consumption of algae products in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed; and the rise in population in the region.The algae products market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Algae Products Market4.2 Asia Pacific Algae Products Market, by Source and Country4.3 Algae Products Market, by form and Region4.4 Algae Products Market, by Region4.5 Algae Products Market, by Key Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators5.2.1 Increasing Global Population5.2.2 Innovative Technologies for the Extraction of Algae5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of Omega-35.3.1.2 Multi-industry coverage5.3.1.3 Growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of algae-based products5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Lack of R&D activities in under-developed countries5.3.2.2 Impact of climatic conditions on algae production5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry5.3.3.2 Government and private initiatives supporting research & development in algaculture5.3.3.3 Growth in demand for natural ingredients by consumers5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 High production costs restricting the entry of smaller players5.3.4.2 Difficulty in meeting the requisite quality standards5.4 Impact of COVID-19 On the Market Dynamics

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers6.3 Value Chain Analysis6.4 Ecosystem Map6.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers6.4.2 Manufacturers6.5 Supply Chain Analysis6.5.1 Raw Material Sourcing6.5.2 Manufacturing6.5.3 Distribution, Marketing, and Sales6.6 Trade Analysis of Algae Products As A Commodity Across Major Countries6.7 Technology Analysis6.7.1 Development of Seaweed Cultivation:6.7.2 Use of Advanced Centrifuge Technology:6.7.3 Application of Boom Algae for Brewing:6.8 Patent Analysis6.9 Porter's Five forces Analysis6.10 Case Study Analysis

7 Regulations7.1 North America7.1.1 US7.2 Europe7.2.1 France7.3 Asia Pacific7.3.1 China7.3.2 India7.4 South America7.4.1 Brazil

8 Algae Products Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On Algae Products Market, by Type8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario8.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario8.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario8.2 Lipids8.2.1 Lipids Sourced From Algae Pose As Optimum Alternatives To Fish Oil8.3 Carrageenan8.3.1 Carrageenan Finds Extensive Application In Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverages8.4 Carotenoids8.4.1 Lutein & Astaxanthin Are the Most Important Carotenoids Sourced From Algae8.5 Algal Protein8.5.1 The Nutraceutical Industry offers Lucrative Opportunities for the Growth of the Algal Protein Market8.6 Alginate8.6.1 Alginate Is Widely Used As A Blending Agent In Food and Beverages8.7 Other Types8.7.1 Agar Finds Application As A Thickening and Stabilizing Agent

9 Algae Products Market, by form9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On the Algae Products Market, by form9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario9.2 Solid9.2.1 Increased Shelf Life of Algae Products In the Solid form9.3 Liquid9.3.1 Growing Applications In Pharmaceuticals

10 Algae Products Market, by Source10.1 Introduction10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On the Algae Products Market, by Source10.1.1.1 Realistic scenario10.1.1.2 Optimistic scenario10.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario10.2 Brown Algae10.2.1 Fucoxanthin Driving the Growth of Brown Algae10.2.2 Carotenoids: Fucoxanthin10.2.3 Phlorotannins10.3 Blue-Green Algae10.3.1 Functional Properties of Blue-Green Algae Driving the Market10.4 Red Algae10.4.1 Growing Industrial Applications of Carrageenan Driving the Growth of Red Algae10.4.2 Porphyra Spp.10.4.3 Palmaria Palmata10.5 Green Algae10.5.1 Growing Consumption of Omega-3 Driving the Green Algae Market10.6 Other Sources

11 Algae Products Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On Algae Products Market, by Application11.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario11.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario11.2 Food & Beverages11.2.1 Popularity of Healthy Beverages and Plant-Sourced Food Products11.3 Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements11.3.1 Algae-Based Omega-3 Supplements Gaining Popularity11.4 Feed11.4.1 Algae Products Are Widely Used In Aquaculture11.5 Personal Care Products11.5.1 Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Algae Driving the Personal Care Segment11.6 Pharmaceuticals11.6.1 Antibiotic Properties of Algae Products Fueling their Demand for Use In Pharmaceutical Applications11.7 Other Applications11.7.1 Algae Products Find Increasing Application In Textiles and Fertilizers

12 Algae Products Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win13.2 Revenue Analysis13.3 Market Share Analysis, 202013.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.4.1 Stars13.4.2 Pervasive Players13.4.3 Emerging Leaders13.4.4 Participants13.5 Competitive Benchmarking13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Start-Ups/SMEs)13.6.1 Progressive Companies13.6.2 Starting Blocks13.6.3 Responsive Companies13.6.4 Dynamic Companies13.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends13.7.1 Product Launches13.7.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 DSM14.1.2 BASF14.1.3 Cyanotech Corporation14.1.4 Cargill14.1.5 Dupont14.1.6 Cp Kelco14.1.7 Corbion14.1.8 Fenchem Biotech14.1.9 Algatech 14.1.10 E.I.D Parry14.2 Other Players14.2.1 Algea14.2.2 Spira14.2.3 Algenol14.2.4 Cellana14.2.5 Algaecan Biotech Ltd.14.2.6 Earthrise Nutrionals Llc14.2.7 TBK Manufacturing Corporation14.2.8 Accel Carrageenan Corporation14.2.9 Karaindo 14.2.10 Astareal AB

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

