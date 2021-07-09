Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2021-2026 - Product Innovation Paves The Way For Advanced And Sophisticated Services

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alarm Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Alarm Monitoring Market to Reach $57.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alarm Monitoring estimated at US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

The Alarm Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Software, Services & Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Systems & Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Alarm Monitoring market.

Over the years, the global alarm monitoring industry has been garnering considerable business driven by rising concerns about crime in society. Security systems are currently a vital component in the safety and security plans of homeowners and organizations across the globe. Incremental technology development induced rise in product sophistication, and fall in prices have additionally helped expand demand in the market.

The market has also benefited from the rising frequency of terrorist attacks, and the resultant increases in government expenditures on public safety. With businesses prioritizing safety and security of physical assets, it`s opportunities galore in the market in the upcoming years. The growing realization of the fact that alarm monitoring systems/services have a relatively faster and higher return on investment than employing manned guards also bodes well for the market.

Wired Telecommunication Network Segment to Reach $26.5 Billion by 2026

Global Wired Telecommunication Network segment is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$26.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Wired Telecommunication Network segment, accounting for 35.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2026.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Down Demand for Security Solutions and Alarm Monitoring Business

An Introduction to Alarm Monitoring

Central Station (Alarm Monitoring Center)

How Does Alarm Monitoring Work?

Technology in Use

Note on Alarm Monitoring Software

Alarm Monitoring - A Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

North America : A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring

: A Strong R&D Base for Alarm Monitoring Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market

Alarm Monitoring in Commercial Sector Gains Share

Attractive Discounts Attract Customers to Insurance Policies

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

False Alarms: Major Deterrent for Alarm Monitoring Systems Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Alarm Monitoring Lures IT and Telecom Companies

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Electronic Security Systems Creates Fertile Ground for Alarm Monitoring Market

Surge in Crime Rates Propels Uptake of Alarm Monitoring Solutions

Smart Homes & Home Automation Unveil New Opportunities

Remote Activation of Intelligent Home Alarm Systems

Cloud-Based Home Security Solutions Gain Demand

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Burglar Alarms Market: Growing Need to Safeguard Assets and People Drives Growth

Burglar Alarm Systems Market Gains from Technological Advancements

Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Momentum in Fire Alarms Domain

A Review of Current Trends in the Fire Alarm Systems Market

Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Services

New Technologies Influence Design & Functioning of Alarm Systems

Modern Mobile Devices Augment Alarm Monitoring Ecosystem

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Wireless Alarm Monitoring Continues to Make Big Gains

PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions

Advanced Technologies to Foster PERS Adoption

mPERS Seeks Mainstream Role

Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplify Usage

Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention

Alarm Management Dashboards Enable Quick and Easy Data Access

Remote Video Monitoring Services Grow in Demand

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Urbanization Steers Momentum in the Alarm Monitoring Market

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic

False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With

Growing Competition from Substitute Technologies Niggle Prospects

High Costs Remain a Major Issue

Low Awareness Levels Hamper Uptake

Downward Pressure on Selling Prices Impacts the Market

