Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Visionary Perspective On Airport Security, Technology Innovation, Operational Pain Points, Emerging Threats, Main Growth Areas

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Disruptive Technologies, Geo-Political, and Internal Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Disruptive Technologies, Geo-Political, and Internal Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study aims to analyze the current threats to airport security, evolving trends of technology innovation, acknowledged operational pain points, and identify main areas of growth opportunity for the industry across technologies and regions. Key Features

To evaluate the evolving threat landscape in the context of airport security operations

To identify key performance indicators for airport security operations

To develop a global threat landscape index across different types of airports (by region)

To evaluate the current state of digitalization in airport security, and analyze the threat vectors it addresses and causes

To evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on airport security CONOPS

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key airport security threats?

What are the key performance indicators for security in airports?

What are key risk management practices to counter the airport threats?

What are the key attack vectors originating from digitalization of airports?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on airport security?

Which technologies, existing and evolving, are likely to enable security operations at airports?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - 2020 Threat Landscape

Emerging Trends

Key Considerations for Airport Security

2. Research Study Aim and Objectives

Airport Security Overview

3. Airport Security Threat Analysis

Threats to Airports and Airlines - What and Where

Major Security Threats to Airports and Airlines

Attack Threat Vectors

How to Mitigate the Threats

4. How the Threat landscape Has Changed Over the Years

Incident Timeline

Airport Security Transformation

5. Airport Security Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Technologies

Airport Security CONOPS - Determining Best Strategy

Secure Airport Program - Design Considerations

CONOPS - User-Experience-Driven Strategies

CONOPS - Technology-Driven Strategies

CONOPS - Smartsecure Airport

Airport Security Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Technologies Being Deployed at Airport

Technologies that will Pave the Way for Future Transformation of Airport Security

6. Digitalization of Airports and Its Security Implications

Strategic Building Blocks in Digital Transformation

Airport Digital Transformation - Top Clusters and Imperatives

Technologies Behind the Digital Transformation

Attack Vectors Due to Digitalization-Airports/Airlines

7. Airport Security Use Cases

Case Study - Istanbul Grand Airport

Case Study - Los Angeles International Airport

International Airport Case Study - Birmingham Airport

Case Study - 360 Night Perimeter Surveillance

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Security CONOPS

COVID Impact on Airport Security

Airport Security/Safety Post-COVID Opportunity

9. Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity by Airport Area

Capability Requirement - Security Analysis

10. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8avgn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airport-security-conops-industry-report-2020-visionary-perspective-on-airport-security-technology-innovation-operational-pain-points--emerging-threats-main-growth-areas-301279236.html

SOURCE Research and Markets