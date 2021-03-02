Global Airport Commercial Situational Awareness Report 2021: Achieving Connectivity For Secondary And Tertiary Airports
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Employing Airport Commercial Situational Awareness to Create Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aviation industry is in a crisis and airports are one of its hardest hit participants.
Passenger volumes have severely declined due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and airport revenues have dried up without passengers. Passenger confidence is not expected to rebound quickly, and so passenger volume is not anticipated to return to pre-pandemic levels for a few years.
Airports must identify their strategic advantages over competitors to combat this. By analyzing macro and micro factors affecting operations, any airport will be able to identify risks to be mitigated and growth opportunities. This is especially important in terms of route network development in the wake of the crisis and considering the future. Airports must identify ways to share risk with airlines to provide the best possible service.
Tier 3 and 4 airports are especially vulnerable because they typically see less than 10 million passengers annually. These airports may feel the effects of COVID-19 deeper and longer than Tier 1 airports that already have some services resuming.
Tier 2 to 4 also may not have well-defined route network planning divisions and would benefit immensely from analyzing threat and opportunity areas.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Airport Route Development Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Global Market Overview
- Market Segmentation: Passenger Volume
Airport Segmentation by Tier
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
Airport Segmentation by Region and Tier
- Africa: Tier 1
- Africa: Tier 2
- Africa: Tier 3
- Africa: Tier 4
- Asia-Pacific: Tier 1
- Asia-Pacific: Tier 2
- Asia-Pacific: Tier 3
- Asia-Pacific: Tier 4
- Europe: Tier 1
- Europe: Tier 2
- Europe: Tier 3
- Europe: Tier 4
- Latin America: Tier 1
- Latin America: Tier 2
- Latin America: Tier 3
- Latin America: Tier 4
- Middle East: Tier 1
- Middle East: Tier 2
- Middle East: Tier 3
- Middle East: Tier 4
- North America: Tier 1
- North America: Tier 2
- North America: Tier 3
- North America: Tier 4
- Market Restructuring Post-COVID-19
Definitions and Tools
- Airport Commercial Situational Awareness
- Growth Analysis Tools - ACSAR
Case Study Example
- Growth Analysis Tools - ACSAR Case Study
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Route Development Plan for Traffic Growth
- Growth Opportunity 2: Develop Air Route Tactics through Growth Channels
- Growth Opportunity 3: Incorporate Risk Strategies
- Appendix
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bebxuw
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airport-commercial-situational-awareness-report-2021-achieving-connectivity-for-secondary-and-tertiary-airports-301238818.html
SOURCE Research and Markets