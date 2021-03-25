Global Aircraft Transparencies Market (2020 To 2025) - Emergence Of Urban Air Mobility Platforms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Transparencies Market by End Use, Application (Windows, Windshields, Canopies, Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses, Chin Bubbles, Cabin Interior, Skylights), Material (Glass, Acrylic, Polycarbonate), Aircraft Type and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft transparencies market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in number of aircraft deliveries and adoption of aircraft transparencies to increase aircraft performance, efficiency and safety.

The aircraft transparencies market includes major players PPG Industries, Inc. (US), GKN Aerospace (UK), Saint-Gobain ( France), General Electric Company (US), and Gentex Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft transparencies production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Polycarbonate: The largest segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by material.

The polycarbonate segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the polycarbonate segment of the aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to the characteristics of polycarbonate such as increased toughness, excellent dimensional stability, increased optical clarity, high heat resistance, and excellent electrical resistance.

Windows: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by application.

Based on application, the windows segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The growth of the windows segment of the aircraft transparencies market can be attributed to the increased demand for aircraft and the type of aircraft produced.

Commercial aviation: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by aircraft type.

Based on the aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The commercial aviation segment includes narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and commercial helicopters. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. Strong growth in this sector has resulted in an increased number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft transparencies market, by end-use.

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in demand for single-aisle aircraft across regions. As per the recent press release by Airbus in January 2020, it delivered 863 commercial aircraft to 99 customers in 2019, outpacing its previous output record set in 2018 by 8%.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aircraft transparencies market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for North America, leading the aircraft transparencies market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced transparencies in the region. In North America, the increase in aircraft orders and supplies is encouraging manufacturers of aircraft transparencies to increase their sales year on year. Moreover, increasing demand for commercial aircraft and presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as PPG Industries (US), Lee Aerospace (US), Nordam Group (US), Gentex Corporation (US), and GE Aviation (US), are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft transparencies market in North America. These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using advanced materials, such as acrylic and polycarbonate, for manufacturing aircraft transparencies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Transparencies Market4.2 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Aircraft Type4.3 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Modernization and Technological Advancements in Aerospace Industry5.2.1.2 Adoption of Aircraft Transparencies to Increase Aircraft Performance, Efficiency, and Safety5.2.1.3 Increase in Number of Aircraft Deliveries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of MRO Services5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emergence of Urban Air Mobility Platforms5.2.3.2 Reduction in Material Cost5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Legal and Regulatory Barriers5.2.4.2 Impact of Covid 19: Decline in Air Passenger Traffic5.3 Operational Data5.4 Ranges and Scenarios5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Transparencies Market5.6 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business5.6.1 Revenue Shift and & New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Transparencies Market5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.9 Technology Analysis5.10 Aircraft Transparencies Market Ecosystem5.10.1 Prominent Companies5.10.2 Private and Small Enterprises5.10.3 End-users5.11 Case Study Analysis: Aircraft Transparencies Market5.11.1 Windshield5.11.2 Canopy5.11.3 Windows5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.12.1 Windshields and Windows5.12.2 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)5.13 Average Selling Price5.14 Volume Data5.15 Trade Data Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Emerging Trends6.3.1 Electronically Dimmable Aircraft Windows6.3.2 Windowless Aircraft6.3.3 Aircraft Glazing6.3.4 Panoramic Windows6.3.5 Transparencies Coating6.4 Impact of Megatrend6.5 Innovation & Patent Analysis

7 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Material7.1 Introduction7.2 Glass7.2.1 Need for Technologically Advanced Glass in Aircraft Windows and Windshields Expected to Drive Demand7.3 Acrylic7.3.1 Growing Use in Aircraft Windows and Canopies to Drive Demand7.4 Polycarbonate7.4.1 High Transparency, Softness, and Ductility to Drive Demand

8 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Windows8.2.1 Increasing Application of Windows in Aircraft to Drive Demand8.3 Windshields8.3.1 Lightweight Acrylic Materials Are Widely Used in Aircraft Windshields8.4 Canopies8.4.1 Advancements in Materials Such as Monolithic Polycarbonate to Drive Demand8.5 Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses8.5.1 Growing Concerns Over Pilot & Passenger Safety to Drive Demand8.6 Chin Bubbles8.6.1 Chin Bubbles Are Primarily Used for Helicopter Doors8.7 Cabin Interiors (Separators)8.7.1 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Mostly Use Composites and Real Thin Glass8.8 Skylights8.8.1 Composite & Lightweight Materials in Skylights Provide Durability

9 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by Aircraft Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type9.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment, by Aircraft Type9.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment, by Aircraft Type9.2 Commercial Aviation9.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)9.2.1.1 Growth in Air Passenger Traffic to Drive Demand9.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)9.2.2.1 Increase in Passenger Travel to Drive Demand9.2.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)9.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Regional Transport Aircraft in the US and India to Drive Demand9.2.4 Commercial Helicopters9.2.4.1 Increasing Usage for Multiple Purposes to Drive Demand9.3 Military Aviation9.3.1 Fighter Aircraft9.3.1.1 Growing Concerns Over Border Tensions to Drive Demand9.3.2 Transport Aircraft9.3.2.1 Increasing Use in Military Operations to Drive Demand9.3.3 Military Helicopter9.3.3.1 Increase Use in Medical Evacuation, Parachute Drop, and Search and Rescue to Drive Demand9.3.4 Special Mission Aircraft9.3.4.1 Growing Defense Spending and Territorial Disputes to Drive Demand9.4 Business & General Aviation9.4.1 Business Jets9.4.1.1 Exclusive Premium Features to Drive Demand9.4.2 General Aviation9.4.2.1 Increasing Use of Light Materials to Drive Demand

10 Aircraft Transparencies Market, by End Use10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use10.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment, by End Use10.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment, by End Use10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)10.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Projected to Drive the Segment10.3 Aftermarket10.3.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet Size Contributing Segment Growth

11 Regional Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Transparencies Market11.3 North America11.4 Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.6 Latin America11.7 Rest of the World

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Share Analysis, 201912.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 201912.4 Competitive Scenario12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Emerging Leader12.5.3 Pervasive12.5.4 Participant12.6 Suppliers and MROs Competitive Leadership Mapping12.6.1 Progressive Companies12.6.2 Responsive Companies12.6.3 Dynamic Companies12.6.4 Starting Blocks12.7 Competitive Scenario12.7.1 New Product Launches/Developments12.7.2 Deals12.7.3 Contracts

13 Company Profiles13.1 OEMs13.1.1 Ppg Industries, Inc.13.1.2 GKN Aerospace13.1.3 Saint-Gobain13.1.4 General Electric Company13.1.5 Gentex Corporation13.1.6 Bell Textron Inc.13.1.7 Lee Aerospace13.1.8 The Nordam Group LLC13.1.9 Llamas Plastics Inc. 13.1.10 Spartech 13.1.11 Mecaplex Ltd. 13.1.12 Control Logistics Inc. 13.1.13 Plexiweiss Gmbh 13.1.14 Aeropair Ltd. 13.1.15 Tech-Tool Plastics, Inc. 13.1.16 Cee Bailey's Aircraft Plastics 13.1.17 The Wag Aero Group 13.1.18 LP Aero Plastics Inc. 13.1.19 Aviationglass & Technology B.V.13.2 Suppliers13.2.1 Micro-Surface Finishing Products, Inc.13.3 MROS13.3.1 Pacific Aero Tech, LLC13.3.2 Soundair Aviation13.3.3 Magnetic MRO AS13.3.4 Desser Aerospace13.3.5 Dart Aerospace

14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal14.3 Available Customization14.4 Related Reports14.5 Author Details

