Global Aircraft Seals Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel And End-user

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Seals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aviation seals are utilized in several aircraft assembly applications, including hatch covers, airplane wings, and window gaskets, which need effective sealing to operate in the challenging environments. Aircraft seals are also a critical for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the aviation components. The global aircraft seals market is a fragmented one, with substantial number of companies operating in it. Brown Aircraft Supply, Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Eaton Corporation plc, Hutchinson, Meggitt PLC, SKF, Technetics Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Trelleborg AB, and Saint Gobain S. A. are among the key players operating in the market with the considerably wide customer base and strong market positioning. Developed regions such as North America and Europe collectively account for ~55% of the global market. Factors such as technological capabilities, high disposable individual incomes, higher standards of living, and rapid technological advancements in the arena of aerospace engineering; and the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers and several well-established sealing solution providers are among the factors contributing to the significant consolidation of the market in North America and Europe. The emerging aircraft seals market players are gaining industry recognition as they are capable of offering sealing solutions at competitive prices. Due to the slow rate of emergence of new players, the impact of threat to new entrants in the market is low in the present scenario. However, with the projected increase in the number of new market entrants offering cost-effective products, this threat to new entrants would also reach the moderate levels. Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Seals MarketThe recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly affected the world. Until the outbreak of COVID 19, the aerospace industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services, despite huge backlogs from the aircraft manufacturers; the global aviation industry witnessed a significant rise in the number of passenger counts, aircraft procurement (both commercial and military), and MRO activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the demand for aircraft globally, which reflected in significantly lower volumes of orders among the airframe manufacturers, further lowering the airframe production. The decline in production volumes has adversely affected the businesses of various component manufacturers. Apart from the airframe manufacturers, the engine manufacturers also witnessed a noteworthy drop in demand for their products, especially from the commercial aircraft OEMs. In 2020, the engine procurement orders drastically fell during the first two quarters. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Aircraft Seals Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Aircraft Seals Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Accentuating Aircraft Order and Delivery Volumes5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Durable Seals5.2 Market Restraint5.2.1 Boeing's Setback from B737 Max and Discontinuation of A380 Program5.3 Market Opportunity5.3.1 Stimulating MRO Activities in Emerging Economies5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Innovations in Production of Advanced Carbon Face Seals for Aircraft Engines5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Aircraft Seals Market- Global Market Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Aircraft Seals Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Aircraft Seals Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Dynamic Seals7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Dynamic Seals: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Static Seals7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Static Seals: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Aircraft Seals Market - By Materials8.1 Overview8.2 Aircraft Seals Market, by Materials (2019 and 2027)8.3 Metals8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Metals: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Polymers8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Polymers: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Composites8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Composites: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Aircraft Seals Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Aircraft Seals Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)9.3 Airframe9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Airframe: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Engine9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Engine: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Landing Gear9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Landing Gear: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Flight Control and Hydraulic System9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Flight Control and Hydraulic System: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Aircraft Seals Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel10.1 Overview10.2 Aircraft Seals Market, By Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)10.3 OEM10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 OEM: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Aftermarket10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Aftermarket: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Aircraft Seals Market Analysis - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Aircraft Seals Market, By End User (2019 and 2027)11.3 Commercial Aircraft11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Commercial Aircraft: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.4 Military Aircraft11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Military Aircraft: Aircraft Seals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 12. Aircraft Seals Market - Geographic Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 North America: Aircraft Seals Market12.3 Europe: Aircraft Seals Market12.4 APAC: Aircraft Seals Market12.5 MEA: Aircraft Seals Market12.6 SAM: Aircraft Seals Market 13. Aircraft Seals Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis13.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Seals Market13.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Industry Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Market Initiative14.3 New Product Development 15. Company Profiles15.1 Brown Aircraft Supply, Inc15.1.1 Key Facts15.1.2 Business Description15.1.3 Products and Services15.1.4 Financial Overview15.1.5 SWOT Analysis15.1.6 Key Developments15.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.15.2.1 Key Facts15.2.2 Business Description15.2.3 Products and Services15.2.4 Financial Overview15.2.5 SWOT Analysis15.2.6 Key Developments15.3 Eaton Corporation plc15.3.1 Key Facts15.3.2 Business Description15.3.3 Products and Services15.3.4 Financial Overview15.3.5 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Key Developments15.4 Hutchinson15.4.1 Key Facts15.4.2 Business Description15.4.3 Products and Services15.4.4 Financial Overview15.4.5 SWOT Analysis15.4.6 Key Developments15.5 Meggitt PLC15.5.1 Key Facts15.5.2 Business Description15.5.3 Products and Services15.5.4 Financial Overview15.5.5 SWOT Analysis15.5.6 Key Developments15.6 SAINT GOBAIN S.A.15.6.1 Key Facts15.6.2 Business Description15.6.3 Products and Services15.6.4 Financial Overview15.6.5 SWOT Analysis15.6.6 Key Developments15.7 SKF15.7.1 Key Facts15.7.2 Business Description15.7.3 Products and Services15.7.4 Financial Overview15.7.5 SWOT Analysis15.7.6 Key Developments15.8 Technetics Group15.8.1 Key Facts15.8.2 Business Description15.8.3 Products and Services15.8.4 Financial Overview15.8.5 SWOT Analysis15.8.6 Key Developments15.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation15.9.1 Key Facts15.9.2 Business Description15.9.3 Products and Services15.9.4 Financial Overview15.9.5 SWOT Analysis15.9.6 Key Developments15.10 Trelleborg AB15.10.1 Key Facts15.10.2 Business Description15.10.3 Products and Services15.10.4 Financial Overview15.10.5 SWOT Analysis15.10.6 Key Developments 16. 