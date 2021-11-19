Global Aircraft Propeller System Industry Outlook To 2026 Featuring Profiles Of Key Players, Including Hartzell Propeller, MT-Propeller Entwicklung, And Dowty Propellers

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Propeller System Market By Type (Fixed Pitch, Variable Pitch), Component (Blade, Spinner, Hub), Engine (Conventional, Hybrid & Electric), Platform (Civil, Military), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft propeller system market is forecasted to grow from USD 308 million in 2021 to reach USD 414 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft from the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles in the military sector is further expected to drive the demand for aircraft propeller systems, especially from emerging economies such as India and China.

However, high costs associated with the R&D of new technologies and the formulation of stringent norms to regulate the production and development of aircraft propeller systems inhibit the market growth across the globe.

The COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns have adversely impacted the aviation industry. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), every year, over 2 billion people take aircraft as their mode of transportation. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the year 2020 witnessed over 60% loss in global air traffic, which bought the aviation industry to a standstill.

The spread of COVID-19 has also compelled companies to implement remote work solutions and digital technologies for business continuation and fleet optimization. For example, aircraft companies and OEMs are using AI for predictive maintenance, intelligent scheduling, real-time analytics, and improving performance. Currently, companies like C3 AI ( Redwood City, California) and Honeywell International Inc. offer software for the fleet of the US Air Force and commercial aircraft carrier companies to provide data for timely maintenance using AI.

Based on end-use, the aircraft propeller system market has been segmented into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket

The OEM segment is estimated to account for a share of 51.9% of the aircraft propeller system market, by end use, in 2021. The development of next-generation aircraft propeller systems is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the aircraft propeller system market across the globe. Increased automation of flight operations, technological advancements in the aviation industry, and its expansion across the globe are additional factors expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft propeller system market during the forecast period

Based on component segment the blade segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR

The demand for propeller blades, which provide the thrust required for an aircraft to fly, is more than any other component in aircraft propeller systems. Various aspects are taken into consideration while manufacturing propeller blades that include material used to manufacture blades, their size and weight, and the number of blades being manufactured. Thus, these parameters and technical complexity involved in developing propeller blades result in their high costs.

North America is projected to have largest market share in the forecasted period

The North American region is expected to be fueled by an increase in the number of deliveries of medium and small-size turboprop engine and piston engine airplanes during the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of turboprop engine and piston engine aircraft have led to improvements in the operational capacities of these aircraft to takeoff, balance, and land, thereby increasing their applicability in both, commercial as well as military sectors. Moreover, turboprop engine aircraft with aircraft propeller systems are fuel-efficient with improved maneuvering capacities, thereby leading to increased demand for aircraft propeller systems in the North American region.

In addition, advancements in propulsion technologies and designs of aircraft have also contributed to the growth of the North America aircraft propeller system market. The growing demand for turboprop engine aircraft for civil & commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector for carrying out persistent transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the North America aircraft propeller system market. North America has a high proportion of consumer spending in the world, leading to increased demand for air travel from the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Across the Globe



Increasing Number of Deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA), Worldwide

Restraints

Lack of Efficiency of Aircraft Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes



Stringent Regulatory Norms to Ensure Safe Aircraft Operations

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Solar-Powered Aircraft Across the Globe



Technological Advancements Being Carried Out in Passenger Drones

Challenges

High Costs Involved in the Manufacturing of Aircraft Propeller Systems



High Maintenance Cost of Turboprop Engines

