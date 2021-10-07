Global Aircraft Interface Device Market (2021 To 2030) - By Connectivity, Fit, Aircraft Type And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Interface Device Market by Connectivity, Fit and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aircraft interface devices are hardware systems that enable the interface between an electronic flight bag and the aircraft data bus. The aircraft interface device makes it possible to retrieve the aircraft's location and velocity from the aircraft electronic systems by checking into the ARINC 717 and ARINC 429 data busses. This allows some of the features such as automatically update the flight plan and update weather information in-flight.Modern aircraft interface devices not only act as an instantaneous data-crunching instrument but also empowers efficient transmission of data with ground support operators, for instance, maintenance personnel and dispatchers and help in making improved decisions. Connecting aircraft interface device hardware platform largely supports driving fuel efficiency, improving flight performance and safety, and aiding predictive upkeep of the aircraft. The main applications of the aircraft interface consist of quick access recording, aircraft condition monitoring, and flight tracking.The aircraft interface device market is segmented on the basis of fit, aircraft type, connectivity, and region. The fit segment is divided into line-fit and retrofit. Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented into civil and military. Based on connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major aircraft interface device market players include Anuvu, Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technology, Inc., Skytrac Systems Ltd., Teledyne Controls LLC, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global aircraft interface device market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall aircraft interface device market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global aircraft interface device market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current aircraft interface device market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag (EFB) applications3.5.1.2. Cost savings, reduced fuel burn and efficiency, and important safety features3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies3.5.2.2. Rise in the vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags (EFBs)3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services3.5.3.2. Rise in demand for situational awareness3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis3.6.3.3. Employment index3.6.4. Impact on the aircraft interface device industry CHAPTER 4: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY4.1. Overview4.2. Wired4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Wireless4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY FIT5.1. Overview5.2. Line Fit5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Retrofit5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY AIRCRAFT TYPE6.1. Overview6.2. Civil6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Military6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: AIRCRAFT INTERFACE DEVICE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. ANUVU8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Product portfolio8.2. ASTRONICS CORPORATION8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. Collins Aerospace (Subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation)8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.4. ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. SCI TECHNOLOGY, INC.8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Product portfolio8.7. SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. TELEDYNE CONTROLS LLC (Subsidiary of TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED)8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. THALES GROUP8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. THE BOEING COMPANY8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance

