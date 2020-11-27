Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft health monitoring system market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. An aircraft health monitoring system (AHMS) refers to a collection of solutions and techniques that are used for remote monitoring of airplane data. AHMS is primarily used for monitoring the lifecycle of aircraft components and predicting failures or malfunctions, such as over-heating of engines, high vibrations, low oil pressure and hard landing. It uses the real-time data captured through various sensors installed on the aircraft components and involves automated engine trend reporting, remote systems diagnostics and engine/airframe threshold exceedance reporting. The implementation of AHMS also aids in minimizing the overall maintenance and operational costs and detection, diagnosis, prognosis and mitigation of system failures.Significant growth in the commercial and defense aviation industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, growing need for enhanced situational awareness and increasing instances of aircraft accidents are also creating a positive impact on the demand for this solution. In line with this, there is increasing adoption of connected aircraft solutions to meet the growing requirement for automation and the development of cost-effective maintenance alternatives. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the utilization of wireless sensors to measure in-torque data, flight messengers to monitor maintenance needs and aviation analytics, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the upgradation and replacement of existing aircraft with next-generation systems, along with increasing demand for aircraft health monitoring from the aerospace industry, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aircraft health monitoring system market to continue to grow during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company), Honeywell Aerospace, Meggitt Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran, SITA N.V., The Boeing Company, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft health monitoring system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 in the global aircraft health monitoring system market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the subsystem?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fit?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation time?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft health monitoring system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Hardware6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Software6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Services6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Subsystem7.1 Aero-Propulsion7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Avionics7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Ancillary Systems7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Aircraft Structures7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Commercial8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Military8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Installation9.1 Onboard9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 On Ground9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Fit10.1 Linefit10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Retrofit10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Operation Time11.1 Real-Time11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Non-Real-Time11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Operation Type12.1 Detection12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 Diagnostics12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast12.3 Condition-Based Maintenance and Adaptive Control12.3.1 Market Trends12.3.2 Market Forecast12.4 Others12.4.1 Market Trends12.4.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by Region13.1 North America13.1.1 United States13.1.1.1 Market Trends13.1.1.2 Market Forecast13.1.2 Canada13.1.2.1 Market Trends13.1.2.2 Market Forecast13.2 Asia Pacific13.2.1 China13.2.1.1 Market Trends13.2.1.2 Market Forecast13.2.2 Japan13.2.2.1 Market Trends13.2.2.2 Market Forecast13.2.3 India13.2.3.1 Market Trends13.2.3.2 Market Forecast13.2.4 South Korea13.2.4.1 Market Trends13.2.4.2 Market Forecast13.2.5 Australia13.2.5.1 Market Trends13.2.5.2 Market Forecast13.2.6 Indonesia13.2.6.1 Market Trends13.2.6.2 Market Forecast13.2.7 Others13.2.7.1 Market Trends13.2.7.2 Market Forecast13.3 Europe13.3.1 Germany13.3.1.1 Market Trends13.3.1.2 Market Forecast13.3.2 France13.3.2.1 Market Trends13.3.2.2 Market Forecast13.3.3 United Kingdom13.3.3.1 Market Trends13.3.3.2 Market Forecast13.3.4 Italy13.3.4.1 Market Trends13.3.4.2 Market Forecast13.3.5 Spain13.3.5.1 Market Trends13.3.5.2 Market Forecast13.3.6 Russia13.3.6.1 Market Trends13.3.6.2 Market Forecast13.3.7 Others13.3.7.1 Market Trends13.3.7.2 Market Forecast13.4 Latin America13.4.1 Brazil13.4.1.1 Market Trends13.4.1.2 Market Forecast13.4.2 Mexico13.4.2.1 Market Trends13.4.2.2 Market Forecast13.4.3 Others13.4.3.1 Market Trends13.4.3.2 Market Forecast13.5 Middle East and Africa13.5.1 Market Trends13.5.2 Market Breakup by Country13.5.3 Market Forecast 14 SWOT Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Strengths14.3 Weaknesses14.4 Opportunities14.5 Threats 15 Value Chain Analysis 16 Porters Five Forces Analysis16.1 Overview16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers16.4 Degree of Competition16.5 Threat of New Entrants16.6 Threat of Substitutes 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players17.3.1 Airbus SE17.3.1.1 Company Overview17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.1.3 Financials 17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.2 Curtiss-Wright Corporation17.3.2.1 Company Overview17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.2.3 Financials 17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.3 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.17.3.3.1 Company Overview17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.3.3 Financials17.3.4 GE Engine Services LLC (General Electric Company)17.3.4.1 Company Overview17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio17.3.5 Honeywell Aerospace17.3.5.1 Company Overview17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.5.3 Financials 17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.6 Meggitt PLC17.3.6.1 Company Overview17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.6.3 Financials 17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.7 Rolls-Royce Plc17.3.7.1 Company Overview17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.7.3 Financials 17.3.8 Safran17.3.8.1 Company Overview17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio17.3.8.3 Financials 17.3.9 SITA N.V.17.3.9.1 Company Overview17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.9.3 Financials 17.3.10 The Boeing Company17.3.10.1 Company Overview17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio17.3.10.3 Financials 17.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w682za

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-health-monitoring-system-market-2020-to-2025---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-301181151.html

SOURCE Research and Markets