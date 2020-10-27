Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Electrical Systems estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power Conversion segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797840/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR The Aircraft Electrical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Power Distribution Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR In the global Power Distribution segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Astronics Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation

Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Safran

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797840/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Aircraft Electrical Systems: An Introduction Basic Electrical System Power and Ground Normal Operation Electrical Failures Voltage Power Generation Power Conversion Power Distribution Energy Storage Device Aircraft Electrical Systems: Market Overview Need for New Generation Aircraft Driving Growth in Aircraft Electrical Systems Market US: A Key Market Global Competitor Market Shares Aircraft Electrical Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS High Reliability and Lightweight: Key Essential Requisites of Aircraft Electrical Equipment Design Technological Advancements Leading to Growth in the Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Electronic Code of Federal Regulations for Electrical Systems and Equipment in USA Australian Civil Aviation Regulation Mandates Periodic Inspection of the Electrical System 4. 