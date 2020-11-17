Global Aircraft Digital Maintenance, Repair And Overhaul (MRO) Market 2020-2030 - Increasing Demand For Predictive, Prescriptive, And Condition-Based Maintenance Through Data Shared

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital MRO Market 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Mro Market is Projected to Grow from USD 606 Million in 2020 to USD 1,809 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2030.

The increasing digitalization of MRO to increase efficiency and reduce aircraft downtime is the key factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the digital MRO market. However, limited budgets that restrain the adoption of MRO hurdle the growth of this market.

The digital MRO market includes major players Boeing (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik ( Germany), SAP ( Germany), and IBM (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect digital MRO services by 30-40% globally in 2020.

The artificial intelligence segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, part failure analysis, and troubleshooting.

Based on end-user, the MROs segment is projected to lead the digital MRO market across the forecast period Based on end-user, the MROs segment is projected to lead during the forecast period. Due to the demand for workflow efficiency and reducing aircraft downtime, the market for MROs is expected to lead during the forecast period.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the digital MRO market in 2020

The digital MRO market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of digitalization by MROs across the region. The MROs in this region are opting for solutions to optimize the complex repair and maintenance tasks with the help of advanced technologies such as robotics, digital twin, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Digital MRO Market4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital MRO Market, by End-user and Country4.3 Europe Digital MRO Market, by Application4.4 Digital MRO Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Predictive, Prescriptive, and Condition-Based Maintenance Through Data Shared by Connected Aircraft5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Software-As-A-Service (Saas)5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Replacing Legacy Aviation Management Information Systems5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Acquisition of Integrated MRO Software Suite5.2.2.2 Lack of a Common Data Standard5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot), Artificial Intelligence (Ai), Blockchain, Augmented Reality (Ar), and Big Data Analytics by MROs5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for 3D-Printed Parts and Robotic Inspection5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Compliance with Stringent Aviation Regulations5.2.4.2 Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns5.2.4.3 COVID-19 Impact: Reduced Global Demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)5.3 Average Selling Price Trend, Usd5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Design & Engineering5.4.2 Technology Development5.4.3 Maintenance & Support5.4.4 Simulation & Training5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map5.6 Case Studies5.6.1 Wearables5.6.1.1 Klm Engineering & Maintenance and Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (Nlr) Have Created a Joint Venture Called Nuveon for Developing Ar/Vr Based Solutions5.6.2 Robotics5.6.2.1 Air New Zealand Has Teamed Up with MRO Provider St Engineering for Trial Testing of Droscan, a Drone-Based Aircraft Inspection Solution5.6.3 Digital Twin5.6.3.1 GE Aviation is Producing a Digital Twin for Each Engine Being Manufactured5.6.4 3D Printing5.6.4.1 Eos Has Tied Up with Etihad Airways Engineering for MRO5.6.4.2 Royal Netherlands Air Force to 3D Print Tools That Fit into the Custom-Made Parts of Aircraft5.6.5 Predictive Analysis5.6.5.1 Delta Ops Enters into a Contract with Airbus for Predictive Maintenance Technology5.6.5.2 Thai Airways Partnered with Airbus for Developing Robotics for Predictive MRO5.7 Digital MRO Market Scenarios (2016-2030) 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Technological Advancements in the Aviation Industry6.2.1 Aviation Cloud6.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT)6.2.3 Prescriptive Maintenance6.2.4 Augmented Reality6.2.5 Blockchain Application in MRO6.3 Transformation of Aviation Industry Through Data Science Revolution6.3.1 Optimization of Operations6.4 Emerging Trends6.4.1 Maintenance On-The-Go6.4.2 Increased Mobility6.4.3 3D Printing6.4.4 Big Data6.5 Application Areas for New Technologies in Digital MRO Market6.5.1 Introduction6.5.2 Aviation Cloud Technology6.5.3 Advanced Analytics and Digital Transformation6.5.4 Data Routing6.5.5 Artificial Intelligence6.5.6 Internet of Things6.6 Parameters for the Selection of an MRO Software6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations6.8 Impact of Mega Trend - Aviation Cloud

7 Digital MRO Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Predictive Maintenance7.2.1 Predictive Analysis Reduces Downtime and Increases Operational Efficiency for Airlines7.3 Ar/Vr7.3.1 Training7.3.2 Operations7.4 3D Printing7.4.1 3D Printing in MRO is Expected to Help Reduce the Time Required to Source Parts During Maintenance7.5 Blockchain7.5.1 Blockchain is Useful in the Complex Supply Chain of MROs, Wherein Failure, the Risk of Cyberattacks, and High Cost are Involved7.6 Artificial Intelligence7.7 Robotics7.7.2 Drones7.7.3 Robots7.8 Big Data Analytics7.8.1 MROs Have Not Taken Advantage of Big Data for Maintenance Management to Help Reap Benefits, Such as Faster Turnaround Times, Increased Aircraft Availability, Cost Savings, and Fewer Maintenance Delays7.9 Digital Twin7.9.1 GE Utilizes Its Digital Twin Technology for Continuously Monitoring Aircraft Engines Produced Till Date for Performance Monitoring Using Its IoT Sensors7.10 Internet of Things7.10.1 Internet of Things is Expected to Help Reduce Unscheduled Maintenance, as All Connected Devices Continuously Feed Data into a Centralized System

8 Digital MRO Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Inspection8.2.1 Advancements in the Robotics Technology are Expected to Lead to an Increase in the Demand for Robot-Based Inspection8.3 Performance Monitoring8.3.1 IoT Sensors Provide Real-Time Information About Aircraft Engine Components, Which Helps in the Improvement of Engines, and Predictive Analysis8.4 Predictive Analysis8.4.1 Increasing Next-Generation Aircraft Fleet is Expected to Drive the Demand for Predictive Analytics8.5 Part Replacement8.5.1 Increasing Demand for 3D Printed Parts is Expected to Drive the Demand for Part Replacement8.6 Mobility & Functionality8.6.1 Mobility & Functionality Includes Advanced Software Which is Used to Integrate Data and Connect with Other Parties

9 Digital MRO Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-user Segments of Digital MRO Market9.2.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment9.2.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment9.3 Airlines9.3.1 Small Airlines9.3.2 Medium Airlines9.3.3 Large Airlines 9.4 MRO9.4.1 Small MRO9.4.2 Medium MRO9.4.3 Large MRO9.5 OEM9.5.1 Aircraft OEM9.5.2 Engine OEM

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.2.1 Star11.2.2 Emerging Leader11.2.3 Pervasive11.2.4 Participant11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups11.3.1 Progressive Companies11.3.2 Responsive Companies11.3.3 Starting Blocks11.3.4 Dynamic Companies11.4 Market Share of Key Players, 202011.5 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 202011.6 Competitive Scenario11.6.1 New Product Launches11.6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Collaborations11.6.3 Contracts

12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Ansys12.3 Boeing12.4 Capgemini12.5 SAP12.6 General Electric (GE)12.7 Hexaware12.8 Honeywell12.9 IFS12.10 International Business Machines (IBM)12.11 Lufthansa Technik12.12 Ramco Systems12.13 Rusada12.14 Swiss Aviationsoftware12.15 Winair12.16 PTC Inc12.17 Traxxall12.18 Eon Reality12.19 Aero Glass12.20 Sita12.21 Atheer Air12.22 Startup/SME Profiles12.22.1 Jasoren12.22.2 Future Visual12.22.3 Fountx12.22.4 Magic Leap12.22.5 Oculus VR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jc2wew

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-digital-maintenance-repair-and-overhaul-mro-market-2020-2030---increasing-demand-for-predictive-prescriptive-and-condition-based-maintenance-through-data-shared-301175173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets