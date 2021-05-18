Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market To Grow By USD 253.53 Million|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft cabin lighting market is poised to grow by USD 253.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021

The aircraft cabin lighting market is poised to grow by USD 253.53 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the aircraft cabin lighting market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for innovative cabin lighting, the growing demand for luxury air travel, and the focus on passenger comfort boosting aircraft cabin retrofitting activities.

The aircraft cabin lighting market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the emergence of a mood-lighting system as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft cabin lighting market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aircraft cabin lighting market covers the following areas:

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market SizingAircraft Cabin Lighting Market ForecastAircraft Cabin Lighting Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned

Astronics Corp.

Aveo Engineering Group s.r.o

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Plc

GGI Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

SCHOTT AG

STG Aerospace Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

WCFL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Reading lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lavatory lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

