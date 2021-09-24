Global Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Enhanced System Reliability And Efficiency Of TWT-based Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market by Application (Jammers, Missile Defence, Counter Countermeasure), Platform (Military Aircraft, Military Helicopters, Unmanned Systems), Product, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 14.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value during the forecasted period.

The major growth drivers for this market include rising global concerns, increasing technologies supporting avionics to integrate the countermeasure systems in aircraft and focus on increasing the fleet size.

The military aircraft segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The growth in the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is expected to drive the growth of the three platforms proportionately. The requirement of military aircraft in battlefield for surveillance and threat detection capabilities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on operations, Self-Protection EW Suite segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement of electronic suites helps in protecting the aircraft by shielding and reducing human loss and increasing capabilities, and investments in R&D towards these systems are helping the growth of market for Airborne Countermeasure Systems.

Based on application, the Counter Countermeasure Systems equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growing demand for counter countermeasure systems due to their high demand for antijamming and deception techniques in countermeasure applications are projected to increase the growth of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in 2021

The North American region is estimated to lead the Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the forecast period. The growth of the North America Airborne Countermeasure Systems market is primarily driven by increasing focus on increasing investments in Airborne Countermeasure Systems technologies by countries in this region.

In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense-related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for Airborne Countermeasure Systems market in the region. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of Airborne Countermeasure Systems systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Acquisition of Unmanned Systems Because of Rising Transnational and Regional Insecurity5.2.1.2 Upgrading Existing Fighter Jets and Procurement of Advanced Fighter and Transport Aircraft5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Missile Detection Systems5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters5.2.1.5 Electronic Warfare Capabilities Deployed on Unmanned Systems5.2.1.6 Growing Popularity of Modern Warfare Methods5.2.1.7 Technological Advancements in Airborne Warfare Systems5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Concerns Over Possibility of Errors in Complex Combat Situations5.2.2.2 Regulatory Constraints in Transfer of Technology5.2.2.3 Lack of Accuracy and Operational Complexities in Airborne Countermeasure5.2.2.4 Lack of Standards and Protocols for Use of AI in Military Applications5.2.2.5 Lack of Infrastructure for Advanced Communication Technologies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Enhanced System Reliability and Efficiency of TWT-based Solutions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Cost of Deployment5.2.4.2 Inability to Address Multiple/Diverse Threats5.2.4.3 Sensitive Nature of Military Data5.2.4.4 Minimizing Weight and Size of Devices while Maintaining Advanced Features5.2.4.5 Complexity in Designs5.3 Ranges and Scenarios5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Airborne Countermeasure Systems Manufacturers5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis, 20205.7 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market Ecosystem5.7.1 Prominent Companies5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises5.7.3 End-users5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Dual Color Missile Approach Warning System (DCMAWS) for Fighter Aircraft5.8.2 Next-Generation Jammers (NGJ)5.8.3 AI Across Battlefield5.9 Use Case Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis of Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.13 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Technology Trends6.2.1 Software-Defined Airborne Countermeasure System6.2.2 Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR)6.2.3 Lidar Technology6.2.4 Adaptive Radar Countermeasures (ARC) Technology6.2.5 Next-Generation Sensor Systems6.2.6 Electronic Counter Countermeasure Systems6.2.6.1 ECM Detection and Radiation Homing Weapons6.2.6.2 Frequency Hopping Spread-Spectrum (FHSS)6.2.6.3 Pulse Compression6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Impact of Megatrends6.4.1 AI and Cognitive Applications6.4.2 Machine Learning6.4.3 Deep Learning6.4.4 Big Data6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Jammers7.2.1 Increasing Use of Jammers in Interfering with Enemy Radiofrequency7.2.2 Radar Jammers7.2.2.1 Emission of Radiofrequency Waves and False Waves to Distract Enemies7.2.2.2 Electronic Jammers7.2.2.2.1 Increased Adoption of Electronic Warfare Technologies and Integrating with Jamming Systems7.2.2.2.2 Barrage Jammers7.2.2.2.3 Sweep Jammers7.2.2.2.4 Spot Jammers7.2.2.2.5 Pulse Jammers7.2.2.2.6 Digital Radiofrequency Memory (DRFM) Jammers7.2.2.3 Mechanical Jammers7.2.2.3.1 Protecting the Aircraft from Emerging Missile Threats Through Decoy Systems7.2.2.3.2 Corner Reflectors7.2.2.3.3 Decoys7.2.2.3.3.1 Towed Decoys7.2.2.3.3.2 Active Decoys7.2.2.3.3.3 Drone Decoys7.2.2.3.3.4 Flare Dispensers7.2.2.3.3.5 Chaff Dispensers7.2.3 Communication Jammers7.2.3.1 Use of Electromagnetic Energy in Preventing Radio Communications7.2.4 Remote-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers7.2.4.1 Countering Wireless Command IEDs Through Jamming to Protect Civilians and Military Personnel7.3 Self-Protection EW Suite7.3.1 Increasing Performance of Electronic Systems Influenced by Electronic Countermeasure Systems7.4 Infrared Countermeasure Systems7.4.1 Protection of Aircraft from Heat-Seeking Ground to Air Missiles7.4.2 Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)7.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Optronic Countermeasure7.4.3 Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM)7.4.3.1 Employing Both Threat Tracking and Defensive Measure Capabilities Against Missiles7.5 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Systems7.5.1 Preventing Military Friendly Fire Incidents and Aiding in Detecting Potential Adversary Incursions7.6 Missile Approach Warning Systems (MWS)7.6.1 Adoption of Advanced Electronics Aiding in Threat Detection and Tracking Capabilities7.6.2 IR Missile Warning Systems7.6.2.1 Increasing Use of IR Sensors in Missile Warning Systems7.6.3 Pulse-Doppler Missile Warning Systems7.6.3.1 Identification of Approaching Missiles7.6.4 Ultraviolet Missile Warning Systems7.6.4.1 High Probability of Warning in High Clutter Background Environments.7.7 Laser Warning Systems (LWS)7.7.1 Detection of Threats Against Laser-Guided Missiles7.8 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR)7.8.1 Alerting Pilots Regarding Hostile Radar Activity7.9 Electronic Counter Countermeasure Systems7.9.1 Adoption of Anti-Jamming Techniques to Counter the Countermeasures

8 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market, by Platform8.1 Introduction8.2 Military Aircraft8.2.1 Fighter Aircraft8.2.1.1 Fighter Aircraft Use Various Countermeasure Systems Like Radar to Navigate, Acquire Targets, and Engage Them8.2.2 Transport Aircraft8.2.2.1 Transport Aircraft are Fitted with Modern Countermeasure Systems to Enhance Situational Awareness8.2.3 Trainer Aircraft8.2.3.1 Trainer Aircraft are Fitted with Missile Warning Systems to Offer Student Pilots Hands-On Experience8.2.4 Special Mission Aircraft8.2.4.1 Increasing Need to Detect Cross-Border Infiltrations to Drive Demand8.3 Military Helicopters8.3.1 Military Helicopters Locate and Track Friendly & Enemy Forces by Carrying Out Air-To-Air & Air-To-Ground Surveillance8.4 Unmanned Systems8.4.1 Small UAVs8.4.1.1 Small UAVs Offer Anti-Jamming Capabilities in Areas That May be Hardly Approachable by Humans8.4.2 Tactical UAVs8.4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Unmanned Battlefield Surveillance Systems to Drive Demand8.4.3 Strategic UAVs8.4.3.1 Strategic UAVs are Versatile as They Offer Mine Detection and Combat Capabilities8.4.3.2 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs8.4.3.3 High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) UAVs8.4.4 Special Purpose UAVs8.4.4.1 Special Purpose UAVs Perform Multiple Missions Like Reconnaissance, Operations, and Battle Damage Assessment8.4.5 Aerostats8.4.5.1 Need for Surveillance to Monitor Border Disputes and Drug Trafficking to Drive Demand

9 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Jamming9.2.1 Increased Adoption of Jammers in Confounding Enemy Radar and Communication Systems9.3 Missile Defense9.3.1 Threat Detection Against Missile Systems9.4 Counter Countermeasure9.4.1 Eliminating Effects of Electronic Countermeasures

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 202011.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.4.1 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market Competitive Leadership Mapping11.4.1.1 Star11.4.1.2 Pervasive11.4.1.3 Emerging Leader11.4.1.4 Participant11.4.2 Airborne Countermeasure Systems Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (SME)11.4.2.1 Progressive Companies11.4.2.2 Responsive Companies11.4.2.3 Starting Blocks11.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies11.4.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking11.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends11.5.1 Product Launches11.5.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Key Profiles12.2.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.12.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Corporation12.2.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)12.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation12.2.5 BAE Systems PLC12.2.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation12.2.8 Cobham PLC12.2.9 Leonardo S.p.A. 12.2.10 Elbit Systems Ltd. 12.2.11 Thales Group 12.2.12 Rheinmetall AG 12.2.13 Aselsan A.S. 12.2.14 Flir Systems 12.2.15 Teledyne Technologies International Corp. 12.2.16 Hensoldt AG 12.2.17 Indra Sistemas SA 12.2.18 Safran12.3 Other Players12.3.1 Collins Aerospace12.3.2 Cohort PLC12.3.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation12.3.4 Terma AA12.3.5 MAG Aerospace12.3.6 Lacroix SA12.3.7 Chemring Countermeasures

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3f5sg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airborne-countermeasure-systems-market-2021-to-2026---enhanced-system-reliability-and-efficiency-of-twt-based-solutions-presents-opportunities-301384707.html

SOURCE Research and Markets