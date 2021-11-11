Global Air-to-Air Refueling Market (2021 To 2025) - Autonomous Refueling Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Valves, Hoses, Boom, Probes, Fuel Tanks, Pods), Aircraft Type (Fixed, Rotary), Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air-to-air refueling market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 501 million in 2020 to USD 851 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for air-to-air refueling systems to support overseas deployments, increased defense expenditure of countries, development of advanced aerial tankers, and increase in combat aircraft procurement are some of the key factors driving the growth in the air-to-air refueling market. The increasing demand for autonomous refueling is one of the lucrative opportunities for air-to-air refueling system providers during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and its resultant lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have adversely affected the aerospace and defense industry, with the suspension and delay of new defense procurement and maintenance projects. OEMs have been significantly affected due to restrictions and the temporary halts in production, while the impact on the aftermarket has been comparatively lower due to the basic maintenance and monitoring requirements of combat aircraft. For instance, in October 2020, the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus in-flight refueling tanker program reported a USD 67 million loss due to coronavirus disruptions resulting in production inefficiencies.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end user, the air-to-air refueling market has been segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is estimated to lead the air-to-air refueling market during the forecast period. The aftermarket companies offer complete maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. For example, damaged components of air-to-air refueling systems, such as hydraulic systems, fuel management systems, and safety systems, are considered for maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The aftermarket also offers repairing services for over-the-counter products in case hydraulic components such as pumps, couplings, and nozzles are damaged beyond repair.

Based on the aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, fixed-wing segment is estimated to lead air-to-air refueling market during forecast period. A fixed wing aircraft attains flight using wings fixed to the fuselage to generate the necessary lift using the forward motion of the aircraft. The fixed wing aircraft segment is experiencing growth as it can be used for longer travel distances and have better aerodynamic structures than rotary wing aircraft. Fixed wing aircraft can also take flight in challenging conditions and environments.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the leading markets for air-to-air refueling systems in terms of research and development activities, deployment, and the presence of key market players. The major countries under this region are the US and Canada. The US leads the air-to-air refueling market in North America. The military aviation sector in North America is growing steadily, consequently created a significant demand for air-to-air refueling systems. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are one of the key factors expected to boost the air-to-air refueling market in North America. The US is expected to drive the growth of the North American air-to-air refueling market. An increasing number of military aircraft upgrade programs, ongoing research and development of advanced military aircraft platforms, and the presence of major systems and components manufacturers are expected to lead to a surge in demand for air-to-air refueling systems in North America during the forecast period.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air-to-Air Refueling Market4.2 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by System4.3 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by Aircraft Type4.4 Air-to-Air Refueling Market for Aircraft Type, by Fixed Wing4.5 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Air-to-Air Refueling Systems to Support Overseas Deployments5.2.1.2 Increased Defense Expenditure of Countries5.2.1.3 Development of Advanced Aerial Tankers5.2.1.4 Increase in Combat Aircraft Procurement5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Autonomous Refueling5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost5.3 Range/Scenarios5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Air-to-Air Refueling Market5.4.1 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)5.4.2 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)5.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Air-to-Air Refueling Market5.6 Market Ecosystem5.6.1 Prominent Companies5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises5.6.3 End-Users5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Regulatory Norms for Air-to-Air Refueling5.10 Trade Data5.10.1 Aircraft, Spacecraft, & Subassembly Export and Import Data, 2018-20195.11 Porter's Five Forces Model5.12 Technology Analysis5.12.1 Unmanned Aerial Refueling Vehicles5.12.2 Aircraft Refueling Controls5.13 Use Cases5.13.1 Commercialization of Refueling Services5.13.2 Focus of Us Navy Towards Development of Mq-25A Stingray Aerial Refueling Aircraft5.13.3 Buddy Refueling Pods5.14 Operational Data

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Tanker Inventory6.3 Technological Trends6.3.1 Autonomous Refueling6.3.2 Virtual Refueling6.3.3 Remote Vision System6.3.4 Buddy Refueling Pods6.4 Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2013-2020

7 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Pumps7.2.1 Pumps are Majorly Used in Fuel Systems, Engines, and Hydraulic Systems7.3 Valves7.3.1 Improving Operational Efficiency of Valves Leads to Higher Reliability and Safety of Operations7.4 Nozzles7.4.1 Nozzles are Majorly Used to Control Aircraft Engine7.5 Hoses7.5.1 Hoses are Used for Probe & Drogue Refueling7.6 Boom7.6.1 Boom System is Primarily Used for Rapid Fuel Transfer7.7 Probes7.7.1 Probe Systems are Majorly Used for Fighter and Military Helicopters7.8 Fuel Tanks7.8.1 Fuel Tanks Increasingly Used in Environmental Control Systems and Engine Bleed Air Supply Systems7.9 Pods7.9.1 Wing Pods Enable Multi-Point Air-to-Air Refueling

8 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by System8.1 Introduction8.2 Probe & Drogue8.2.1 Probe & Drogue System Does Not Require Boom Operator8.2.1.1 Multi-Point8.2.1.2 Buddy8.3 Boom Refueling8.3.1 Boom Refueling System Reduces Time Required to Transfer Fuel from One Aircraft to Another8.4 Autonomous8.4.1 Increasing Use of Autonomous Refueling Systems for Mid-Air Refueling

9 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by Aircraft Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Fixed Wing9.2.1 Fighter Aircraft9.2.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Aircraft due to Increasing Military Budgets9.2.2 Tanker Aircraft9.2.2.1 Tankers Majorly Used to Transfer Aviation Fuel from One Military Aircraft to Another9.2.3 Military Transport Aircraft9.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations9.2.4 UAVs9.2.4.1 Increasing Production of Long-Range UAVs Expected to Drive Uav Market9.3 Rotary Wing9.3.1 Attack Helicopters9.3.1.1 Attack Helicopters are Majorly Used for Reconnaissance and Security Operations9.3.2 Transport Helicopters9.3.2.1 Military Transport Helicopters are Majorly Used for Airlifting Troops & Weapons

10 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Manned10.2.1 Pilot-Controlled Aircraft10.3 Unmanned10.3.1 Artificially Intelligent Aircraft

11 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, by End-user11.1 Introduction11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End-user11.2.1 Most Impacted End-user11.2.2 Least Impacted End-user11.3 Oem11.4 Aftermarket

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 202013.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 202013.4 Revenue Analysis of Leading Market Players, 201913.5 Competitive Overview13.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis13.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.7.1 Star13.7.2 Emerging Leader13.7.3 Pervasive13.7.4 Participant13.8 Competitive Scenario13.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.8.2 New Product Developments13.8.3 Contracts, Partnerships, & Agreements

14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Players14.2.1 Cobham plc14.2.2 Eaton Corporation14.2.3 Airbus14.2.4 Boeing14.2.5 GE Aviation14.3 Other Players14.3.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation14.3.2 Safran14.3.3 Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group14.3.4 Israel Aerospace Industries14.3.5 Bae Systems14.3.6 Draken International14.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation14.3.8 Raytheon Technologies Corporation14.3.9 Rafaut Group 14.3.10 Elbit Systems Ltd. 14.3.11 Moog 14.3.12 Protankgrup 14.3.13 Esco Technologies 14.3.14 Northstar 14.3.15 Wittenstein Se

