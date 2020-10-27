Global Air Suspension Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Suspension estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797822/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR The Air Suspension market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AccuAir Suspension

Bwi Group

Continental AG

Dunlop Systems & Components Limited

Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Mando Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

WABCO Holdings Inc.

Air Suspension: Pros and Cons MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Technology Innovations in the Suspension Systems Market Manufacturers Streamline Focus on Lightweight Materials to Reduce the Weight of Suspension Systems Integrated System to Gain Pace in Future Manufacturers Center Efforts on the Development of Advanced Suspension Systems Air Suspension Systems Gain Penetration in Premium Passenger Cars Demand for Luxury Cars Augments Growth Prospects Growth in Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market to Boost Sales Air Suspension Systems Add to the Comfort in Electric Vehicles and Hybrid EVs 4. 