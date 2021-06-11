Global Air Purification Equipment Market 2021 To 2030: Daikin Industries, Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group And Philips Electronics Dominate

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the air purification equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Air Purification Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider air purification equipment market and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The air purification equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the air purification equipment market with other segments of the air purification equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Air Purification Equipment Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Air Purification Equipment

5. Air Purification Equipment Market Size and Growth

6. Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation

7. Air Purification Equipment Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Air Purification Equipment Market

9. China Air Purification Equipment Market

10. India Air Purification Equipment Market

11. Japan Air Purification Equipment Market

12. Australia Air Purification Equipment Market

13. Indonesia Air Purification Equipment Market

14. South Korea Air Purification Equipment Market

15. Western Europe Air Purification Equipment Market

16. UK Air Purification Equipment Market

17. Germany Air Purification Equipment Market

18. France Air Purification Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Air Purification Equipment Market

20. Russia Air Purification Equipment Market

21. North America Air Purification Equipment Market

22. USA Air Purification Equipment Market

23. South America Air Purification Equipment Market

24. Brazil Air Purification Equipment Market

25. Middle East Air Purification Equipment Market

26. Africa Air Purification Equipment Market

27. Air Purification Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Air Purification Equipment Market

29. Air Purification Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Camfil Group

Philips Electronics N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

3M Company

Company Mann+Hummel

Honeywell International Inc.

Clarcor Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

SPX Flow

Eureka Forbes

Electrocorp

Fumex Inc.

