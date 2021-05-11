Global Air Cushion Packaging Market - 3G Packaging Corp., 3M Co., Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The air cushion packaging market is poised to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
View our Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!
The report on the air cushion packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of online shopping and surging replacement of traditional bubble wrap packaging.
The air cushion packaging market analysis includes End-user and Geographic landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in demand for secondary packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the air cushion packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The air cushion packaging market covers the following areas:
Air Cushion Packaging Market SizingAir Cushion Packaging Market ForecastAir Cushion Packaging Market Analysis Companies Mentioned
- 3G Packaging Corp.
- 3M Co.
- Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd.
- AirWave Packaging LLC
- Atlantic Corp.
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- Pregis LLC
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
Related Reports on Materials include:
Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The anti-counterfeit packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 80.88 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Aerosol Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aerosol packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 13.39 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3G Packaging Corp.
- 3M Co.
- Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd.
- AirWave Packaging LLC
- Atlantic Corp.
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- Pregis LLC
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-cushion-packaging-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-air-cushion-packaging-market---3g-packaging-corp-3m-co-airfil-protective-packaging-ltd-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-301287298.html
SOURCE Technavio