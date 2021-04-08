Global Air Cargo Security And Screening Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air cargo security and screening systems market reached a value of US$ 673 Million in 2020. Air cargo security and screening systems are installed at airports by the airport authorities so that the rising flow and scrutiny of cargo consignment can be handled efficiently, accurately and quickly. Due to globalisation, a huge number of air service providers have entered causing an increase in air traffic and flow of cargo consignments on airports.

Air cargo security and screening systems help to scan the cargos without any errors and without the restriction of size of the cargo. Screenings based on X-rays, ETD and EDS technologies are currently used in major systems. These technologies create high penetration to detect and identify contraband and goods that might compromise safety and business operations. They are also highly automated and result in significant savings on manual labour and time.Assured security is a key factor catalysing the demand of air cargo security and screening systems. These systems can scan parcels and detect hidden illegal items, such as explosives, weapons, chemicals, firearms and narcotics. In the recent past, a rising risk of attacks and threats through explosives have driven the increasing adoption of these technologies.

Moreover, these modern systems are capable of screening high volumes of cargo in shorter time spans. Due to a considerable increase in global air cargo traffic, the need for effective and powerful security and screening systems has also increased. Security check for cargo shipments through physical inspection was possible only in the past when the air cargo traffic was scanty, however, with the ascend in number of air cargo services, the airport authorities are under an increasing pressure of implementing such technologies that enhance screening and surveillance of high volumes of cargo. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global air cargo security and screening systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being 3DX-RAY, American Science and Engineering, L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems, Inc, Morpho Detection, LLC, Rapiscan Systems, Armstrong Monitoring, Astrophysics, Inc., CEIA, Autoclear LLC and Gilardoni.This report provides a deep insight into the global air cargo security and screening systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the air cargo security and screening systems industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global air cargo security and screening system market size in 2019?2. What are the major global air cargo security and screening system market drivers?3. What are the major trends in the global air cargo security and screening system market?4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global air cargo security and screening system market?5. What will be the global air cargo security and screening system market size by 2025?6. What is the global air cargo security and screening system market breakup by technology?7. What is the global air cargo security and screening system market breakup by the size of screening systems?8. What is the global air cargo security and screening system market breakup by application?9. What are the major regional markets in the global air cargo security and screening system industry?10. Who are the leading players in the global air cargo security and screening system market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Technology5.5 Market Breakup by Size of Screening Systems5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Price Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 X-Ray Systems6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 ETD (Explosive Trace Detection)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 EDS (Explosive Detection Systems)6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Size of Screening Systems7.1 For Small Cargo7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 For Break and Pallet Cargo7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 For Oversized Cargo7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Narcotics Detection8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Explosive Detection8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Metal and Contraband Detection8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 3DX-RAY11.3.2 American Science and Engineering11.3.3 L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems, Inc11.3.4 Morpho Detection, LLC11.3.5 Rapiscan Systems11.3.6 Armstrong Monitoring11.3.7 Astrophysics, Inc.11.3.8 CEIA11.3.9 Autoclear LLC 11.3.10 Gilardoni

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mq9ts

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-air-cargo-security-and-screening-systems-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301265065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets