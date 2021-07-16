Global AIOps Market Report 2021: Market Is Estimated To Grow From $3.0 Bn In 2021 To Reach $9.4 Bn By 2026 - Key Players Are BigPanda, BMC Software, Broadcom, Cisco, Logz.io, Moogsoft & Splunk

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AIOps Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for AIOps is estimated to grow from $3.0 billion in 2021 to reach $9.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

The market has been segmented based on organization size, deployment, end-user industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global AIOps market, analyzes market trends and provides a qualitative analysis of the application landscape.

The report covers the market for AIOps with regards to applications in various end-user industries across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The growing complexity of IT infrastructure and software is significantly challenging IT teams and businesses, and AIOps is helping enterprises ease these complexities. The growing propensity towards adopting AI and ML solutions as part of the operations and monitoring tools is on the rise.

According to a study conducted by BigPanda on 1,300 IT professionals ( October 2020), only 20% of the respondents use AI and ML as part of their IT operations; however, about 60% mentioned that they plan to add AI and ML in the next two years, highlighting the significant opportunities for market growth.

There is an emerging trend of integrating two or more applications running on both private and public systems-that is, hybrid cloud hosting services. As the hybrid cloud model also enables a business to leverage the best of public and private cloud features, it offers a more consistent, secure and faster experience for data processing. These trends are expected to aid in the future growth of the market studied in this report.

Moreover, with the growing adoption of technologies across enterprises, cyberthreats and crimes such as phishing, web-based attacks and general malware are also increasing, which have led organizations to look for solutions that enable them to overcome such activities. Furthermore, cybersecurity compliance requirements mandated by state and local governments and regulatory bodies also drive the need for AIOps to be security focused.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments, all of which has impacted the AIOps market.

The Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast for the global AIOps market, and corresponding market share analysis by organization size, deployment type, end-user industry and geographical region

Highlights of the emerging technology trends, upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market and its various segments estimating current and future demand for AIOps

Insight into the product offering and future of AIOps - the nucleus of digital operations - and their applications in monitoring and managing the modern IT environments

Assessment of COVID-19 impact on the market for AIOps within the advanced analytics industry

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Discussion of the key strategies adopted by players such as collaborations and partnerships, product innovations, and acquisitions, expansions and investments

Evaluation of the company competitive landscape of major market participants based on their recent developments and total segmental revenues of the AI solutions

Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including BigPanda Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Logz.io, Moogsoft Inc., and Splunk Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

AIOps Product Offerings

Future of AIOps

Trends in the AI Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global AIOps Market

Chapter 4 Application Landscape

Overview

Root Cause Analysis

Network Availability and Optimization

Problem Assignment

Anomaly Detection and Cybersecurity

Storage Management

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Strategic Analysis

Product Innovations

Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions and Expansions

Investment Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Appdynamics Llc (Cisco Systems Inc.)

Bigpanda Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Dynatrace Llc

Elastic N.V.

Extrahop Networks Inc.

IBM Corp.

Logz.Io (Logshero Ltd.)

Loom Systems Ltd. (Service Now Inc.)

Moogsoft Inc.

New Relic Inc.

Resolve Systems Llc

Splunk Inc.

Stackstate B.V.

