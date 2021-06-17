Global AI In Healthcare Market (2021 To 2026) - By Sections, Diagnosis, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Healthcare Market (2021-2026) by Sections, Diagnosis, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI in Healthcare Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.1 Bn in 2021 and reach USD 39.5 Bn by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.3%.The increasing volume of healthcare data and growing complexities of datasets driving the need for AI, the intensifying need to reduce towering healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and rising imbalance between health workforce and patients driving the need for improvised healthcare services.Another major factor fueling the market growth currently is the adoption of this technology by multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world to expedite vaccine or drug development processes for COVID-19. Artificial intelligence in healthcare is one of the most important scientific advancements in medicine so far. The participation of several start-ups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is a key factor contributing to the growth of the sector. Recent Developments1. In March 2020, IBM Watson Health and EBSCO Information Services partnered to provide access to evidence-based drug and disease information that can help support clinicians and individuals as they cope with infectious diseases, including COVID-19.2. In July 2019, IBM acquired RedHat. Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies are now paired with IBM's innovation and industry expertise. IBM and Red Hat will accelerate innovation by offering a next-generation hybrid multi-cloud platform. Based on open source technologies, such as Linux and Kubernetes, the platform will allow businesses to securely deploy, run, and manage data and applications on premises and on private and multiple public clouds.3. Jun-2020: GE Healthcare announced collaboration with Lunit, a South Korean startup. Together with Lunit, GE launched an artificial intelligence-powered chest X-ray analysis suite. The suite has been designed to spot and highlight eight common conditions, using algorithms built by Lunit.4. Jul-2020: AliveCor introduced KardiaCare, a digital health subscription service. The service provides members the control and convenience of managing heart health at home. This new service delivers exclusive digital tools to make it easier for users to interpret their heart data, monitor risk factors, identify symptom triggers, and measure the impact of positive lifestyle changes as part of a long-term heart care program. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Google Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US), Amazon Web Services (an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary) ( AWS) (US), General Vision, Inc. (US), General Electric (GE) Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers ( Germany), Medtronic plc (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands) etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Influx of large and complex healthcare datasets4.2.1.2 Growing need to reduce healthcare costs4.2.1.3 Improving computing power and declining hardware cost4.2.1.4 Growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations4.2.1.5 Rising need for improvised healthcare services due to imbalance between health workforce and patients 4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software 4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Growing potential of AI-based tools for elderly care4.2.3.2 Increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems4.2.3.3 Growing potential of AI-technology in genomics, drug discovery, and imaging & diagnostics to fight COVID-194.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Lack of curated healthcare data4.2.4.2 Concerns regarding data privacy4.2.4.3 Lack of interoperability between AI solutions offered by different vendors 4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Section6.1 Introduction6.2 Hardware6.3 Software6.4 Services 7 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis7.1 Introduction7.2 Radiology7.3 Pathology7.4 Cardiology7.5 Oncology7.6 Neurology7.7 Chest and Lung7.8 Others 8 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By End User8.1 Hospitals & Healthcare Providers8.2 Patients8.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies8.4 Healthcare Payers8.5 Others (ACOS and MCOS) 9 Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA)11.2 Intel Corporation (Intel)11.3 IBM Corporation (IBM) 11.4 Google LLC (Google) 11.5 Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) 11.6 General Electric X-ray Corporation (GE Healthcare) 11.7 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Healthineers)11.8 Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)11.9 Micron Technologies11.10 Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS)11.11 Johnson&Johnson 11.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 11.13 General Vision Services (GVS) 11.14 Cloudmex Inc. (Cloudmex)11.15 Oncora Medical, Inc 11.16 Anju Life Sciences Software 11.17 CareSkore, Inc 11.18 Linguamatics (UK), 11.19 Enlitic, Inc.11.20 Lunit Inc. 11.21 CureMetrix Inc. 11.22 Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited 11.23 Context Vision Operations 11.24 Caption Health11.25 Butterfly Network Inc. 11.26 Imagia Cybernetics Inc. 11.27 Precision Health Intelligence, LLC. 11.28 Cota Healthcare 11.29 FDNA, Inc. 11.30 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 11.31 Atomwise, Inc.11.32 Deep Genomics Inc.11.33 Cloud Pharmaceuticals 11.34 Welltok, Inc.11.35 Vitagene, Inc. 11.36 Lucina Health, Inc.11.37 Next IT Corp. 11.38 Babylon Health11.39 MDLIVE Inc. 11.40 Magnea11.41 Physiq, Inc. 11.42 CyrcadiaHealth 11.43 Caresyntax Inc. 12 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wkons

