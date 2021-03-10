Global AI In Healthcare Devices, Software, And Services Market Report 2021-2030 With Case Studies For Aidoc, Atomwise, Babylon Health, Microsoft, Teladoc Health

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI in Healthcare Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Global AI in Healthcare Market to Reach $35,892.2 Million by 2030

The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global AI in the healthcare market.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global AI in the healthcare market, including a thorough analysis of the applications. The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, technologies, and end users. The report considers integrated devices, software, and services related to AI in healthcare.

Expert Insight

At present, many companies refrain from venturing into this field as in many cases, companies pursue R&D without knowing whether their concept makes for a viable business model. Currently, most of the companies have their own unique model. However, four years down the line, the competition will be more intense, and the market would witness a repetition of existing services and offerings.

Key Companies Profiled

Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key regulations governing AI adoption in healthcare across various regions?

Which start-ups received significant funding in 2020?

What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global AI in the healthcare market?

What is the anticipated futuristic impact of COVID-19 on AI adoption in the global healthcare market?

What are the opportunities for AI healthcare startups in the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Who are the leading players in global AI in the healthcare market?

What are the key business models prevalent in global AI in the healthcare market?

What type of products are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the key market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities for the market?

What was the market size for the various product types in the global AI in the healthcare market in 2020? How are the product types anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What was the market size for various AI-enabled applications in healthcare in 2020? Which application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What was the market size of AI technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision in 2020? How are the technologies anticipated to grow during the forecast period, 2021-2030?

Which region contributes the major share to the global AI in the healthcare market? Which region holds significant growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

Key USPs of the Report

Following are some of the key contents of the report:

Funding Scenario

This section encompasses a description of the current funding landscape in the global AI in the healthcare space for key players.

Technology Readiness Index

This section is intended to aid the readers in identifying novel technology opportunities.

Business Model Analysis

This section comprises information on the key business models deployed in the market by leading players.

Impact of COVID-19

This section of the report encompasses the following:

Impact on AI adoption

Future impact (Short-, mid-, and long-term)

Key developments during the COVID-19 pandemic

In addition, the report provides:

A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

Factors promoting and inhibiting market growth

Case studies to assess the delivery models and strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report2.1 Scope of Study2.2 Exclusion and Inclusion Criteria2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology3.1 Primary Data Sources3.2 Secondary Data Sources3.3 Data Sources Categorization3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles3.5 Brief Overview of the Market Estimation Process3.6 Data Validation3.7 Assumptions and Limitations

4 Industry Analysis4.1 Industry Ecosystem4.2 Funding Scenario4.3 Readiness Index4.4 Legal and Regulatory Framework4.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America4.4.1.1 U.S.4.4.1.1.1 Connected Devices4.4.1.1.2 Mobile Medical Apps (MMAs)4.4.1.1.3 Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD)4.4.1.1.3.1 General Considerations for SaMDs4.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe4.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific4.4.3.1 Regulatory Framework in China4.5 Patent Analysis4.5.1 Insights About Awaited Technological Advancements4.5.1.1 Age of AI-Integrated Robotics Surgery4.5.1.2 Building an Integrated AI-Enabled Health Ecosystem4.5.2 Patent Filing Trend

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global AI in Healthcare Market5.1 Impact on Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare5.1.1 Futuristic Impact of COVID-19 on AI Adoption in Healthcare5.2 Key Developments During COVID-19 Pandemic5.3 Impact on Market Size of Global AI in Healthcare Market5.3.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis5.3.2 Impact on Companies in Global AI in Healthcare5.4 Regional Impact5.4.1 Impact of Vaccination on Regional AI Activities5.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering Global AI in Healthcare Market

6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis6.1.1 Market Share for Analysis for Medical Imaging and Diagnosis Autonomous Software Providers6.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking for Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials6.2 Key Developments and Strategies6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2.2 New Offerings6.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions6.2.4 Funding Activities6.2.5 Regulatory and Legal Activities6.3 Product Mapping Analysis6.4 Business Model Analysis6.5 Pipeline Analysis

7 Global AI in Healthcare Market, 2019-20307.1 Assumptions and Limitations7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.2.1 Key Findings7.2.2 Opportunity Assessment7.3 Market Dynamics7.3.1 Market Growth-Promoting Factors7.3.1.1 Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making Leading to Higher Adoption of AI in Diagnostics7.3.1.2 Progress in Healthcare IT Leading to an Expanding Array of Applications7.3.1.3 Growing Need for Patient-Centric Care7.3.1.4 Facilitation of Polypharmacology by AI7.3.1.5 Growing Applications of AI in Health Informatics7.3.1.6 Shortage of Healthcare Workforce to Drive Demand for Solutions Requiring Minimum or No Human Intervention7.3.2 Market Growth Inhibiting Factors7.3.2.1 Lack of Clearly Defined Regulations7.3.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns7.3.2.3 Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI7.3.2.4 Legal Implications of AI Systems7.3.3 Market Growth Opportunities7.3.3.1 Capitalizing on Unmet Clinical Demand7.3.3.2 Enabling Care at Home: Remote Monitoring7.3.3.3 Leveraging Rapid Development in Deep Learning7.3.3.4 Unlocking the Combined Potential of AI and Robotics7.3.4 Impact Analysis

8 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Product)8.1 Overview8.2 AI-Integrated Hardware8.3 Software and Services

9 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Technology)9.1 Overview9.2 Machine Learning9.3 Deep Learning9.4 Computer Vision9.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP)9.6 Others

10 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Application)10.1 Overview10.2 Medical Imaging and Diagnosis10.3 Virtual Assistance10.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery10.5 Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials10.6 Data Management10.7 Telemedicine10.8 Remote Monitoring and Lifestyle Management10.9 Others

11 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by End User)11.1 Overview11.2 Healthcare Providers11.3 Pharmaceutical Companies11.4 Academic Institutes and Research Centers11.5 Healthcare Insurance Companies11.6 Patients11.7 Others

12 Global AI in Healthcare Market (by Region)

13 Case Studies13.1 Aidoc13.2 Atomwise, Inc.13.3 Babylon Health13.4 Microsoft Corporation13.5 Teladoc Health, Inc.

14 Company Profiles14.1 Company Overview14.2 Role in the Global AI in Healthcare Market14.3 Recent Developments14.4 SWOT Analysis

Activ Surgical Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Babylon Health

BenevolentAI

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Freenome

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Olive

Siemens Healthineers AG

Viz.ai, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl31wb

