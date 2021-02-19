Global AI-based Drug Discovery Market Report 2021: Current Market Landscape And Future Potential Of The Players Engaged In Offering AI-Based Services, Platforms And Tools - Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-based Drug Discovery Market: Focus on Deep Learning and Machine Learning, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "AI-based Drug Discovery Market: Focus on Machine Learning and Deep Learning, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the players engaged in offering AI-based services, platforms and tools for the discovery of novel drug candidates. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.The drug discovery process, which includes the identification of a relevant biological target and a corresponding pharmacological lead, is crucial to the clinical success of a drug candidate.Considering the growing complexity of modern pharmacology, the discovery of viable therapeutic candidates is very demanding, both in terms of capital investment and time. In fact, according to a study conducted by Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, it was estimated that a prescription drug requires around 10 years and over USD 2.5 billion in capital investment, while traversing from the bench to the market. Around one-third of the aforementioned expenditure is incurred during the drug discovery phase alone. Moreover, it is well-known that only a small proportion of pharmacological leads identified during the discovery stages are actually translated into viable product candidates for clinical studies. Currently, experts believe that close to 90% of the product candidates fail to make it past the clinical stage of development. This high attrition rate has long been attributed to the legacy drug discovery process, which is more of a trial-and-error paradigm. In attempts to address the concerns associated with rising capital requirements in drug discovery, and prevent late stage failure of drug development programs, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are currently exploring the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tools in order to better inform drug development operations using available chemical and biological data.

A detailed review of the current market landscape of companies that claim to offer AI-based services, platforms and tools for drug discovery. It includes information on year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, number of AI-based platforms/tools available, type of AI technology used, drug discovery steps for which the company has expertise involving the use of AI (target identification/validation, lead identification/optimization and ADMET studies), type of drug molecule handled (small molecules, biologics and both), drug development initiatives undertaken by the firm and target therapeutic area.

One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the AI-based drug discovery market. We have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the AI-based drug discovery market?

Which key AI technologies are presently being most commonly adopted by drug discovery focused companies?

What is the likely valuation/net worth of companies engaged in this domain?

What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of AI in the drug discovery process?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the overall trend of funding and investments within this domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

3BIGS

3W Partners

6 Dimensions Capital

8VC

99andBeyond

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Abalone Bio

AbbVie

AbCellera

Abstract Ventures

Accelerate Long Island

Accenture

Accutar Biotech

Acellera

Acequia Capital

AcuraStem

Adagene

ADC Therapeutics

ADEL

Advantage Capital

AdynXX

Agent Capital

AGORANO

AI Therapeutics

Ai-biopharma

Aigenpulse

Air Street Capital

Ajou University

Akashi Therapeutics

Albany Molecular Research

A-Level Capital

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alibaba Cloud

Allergan

Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology

Alloy Therapeutics

Almac Diagnostic Services

Almirall

Alphanosos

ALS Association

ALS Investment Fund

Altos Ventures

Amadeus Capital Partners

Amadeus Capital Partners

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AME Cloud Ventures

American Society of Clinical Oncology

Amgen

Amgen Ventures

Amidi Group

Amplify Partners

Amplitude

Anagenesis Biotechnologies

Andreessen Horowitz

Angel CoFund

Anima Biotech

Ansa Biotechnologies

Antiverse

ApexQubit

Aqemia

Arbutus Biopharma

ARCH Venture Partners

ArcTern Ventures

Arctoris

Ardigen

Arpeggio Biosciences

Artis Ventures

Arzeda

Asset Management Ventures

Astellas Pharma

Astia Angels

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca's Centre for Genomics Research

ATAI Life Sciences

Atinum Investment

Atlantic Labs

Atlas Venture

Atomico

Atomwise

Atrius Health

AUM Biosciences

Auransa

Aurinvest

Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes regional council

AVIC Trust

AxoSim

B Capital Group

BABEL Ventures

Baidu Ventures

Baillie Gifford

Balderton Capital

Bangarang Group

Battelle Center for Science, Engineering, and Public Policy, Ohio State University

Bavarian Nordic

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine Human Genome Sequencing Center (BCM-HGSC)

Human Genome Sequencing Center (BCM-HGSC) Beiersdorf

Benevolent AI

BERG

Better Ventures

Bezos Expeditions

Big Data Institute

BigHat Biosciences

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BioAge Labs

Bioeconomy Capital

BioFocus DPI

BioInvent International

Biomea Healthcare

BioMotiv

Bionano Genomics

BioNTech

Biorelate

Bios Partners

BioSymetrics

biotx.ai

BioVentures Investors

Bioverge

Biovista

BioXcel Therapeutics

BlackRock

Block.one

Bloomberg Beta

Blue Bear Ventures

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bold Capital Partners

Bpifrance

Brace Pharma Capital

Brain Canada

Breakout Labs

BridgeBio Pharma

Brigham and Women's Hospital

and Women's Hospital Brightspark Ventures

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

btov Partners

Builders VC

Bulba Ventures

Busolantix Investment

BVF Partners

C4X Discovery

Caffeinated Capital

Calibr

California Institute of Biomedical Research

Cambia Health Solutions

Cambridge Cancer Genomics

Cambridge Research Centre

Cancer Genetics

Cantos Ventures

CARB-X

CareDx

CaroCure

Casdin Capital

Catalio Capital Management

Catapult Ventures

Cathay Innovation

Causaly

CB Lux

CECS

Celgene

Cellarity

Celsius Therapeutics

Center for the Advancement of Science in Space

CENTOGENE

Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI)

Cerebras

Cerevel Therapeutics

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association

Charles River Laboratories

ChemAlive

ChemAxon

ChemDiv

ChemPass

ChemSpace

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Children's Tumor Foundation

China Canada Angels Alliance

China International Capital Corporation

China Life Healthcare Fund

China Oncology Focus

Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

Cigna Ventures

City Hill Ventures

Civilization Ventures

CJ HealthCare

Claremont Creek Ventures

Clarus Ventures

Cleveland Clinic

CLI Ventures

Climate-KIC Accelerator

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

CMT Research Foundation

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals

Collaborative Drug Discovery

Collective Scientific

Colt Ventures

ConcertAI

Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals

Cormorant Asset Management

Cosine

Cota Capital

CPP Investments

CQDM - Consortium de recherche biopharmaceutique

Creative Destruction Lab

Cresset

CrystalGenomics

CTI Life Sciences Fund

Cultivian Sandbox Ventures

CVC

CVS Health

Cyclica

CytoReason

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Danhua Venture Capital

Dante Labs

Data4cure

Dataspora

Datavant

DCVC

DEARGEN

Deep Genomics

Deep Knowledge Ventures

DeepCure

DeepMatter

DeepTrait

Deerfield Management

Delin Ventures

Denali Therapeutics

Denovicon Therapeutics

Denovium

Department of Health and Social Care

DEXSTR

Diamond Light Source

DNAnexus

DNDi

Dolby Family Ventures

Dow AgroSciences

Drive Capital

Droia Oncology Ventures

DSC Investment

Dualogics

Dynamk Capital

Dyno Therapeutics

Echo Health Ventures

EcoR1 Capital

EDBI

EIC Accelerator

Eight Roads

Elad Gil

Elaia

Elevian

Eli Lilly

Elsevier

Elucidata

Embark Ventures

Empire State Development

Empirico

Enamine

Endogena Therapeutics

Endure Capital

Engine Biosciences

Enterprise Ireland

Envisagenics

Epic Capital Management

Epic Ventures

Erasca

e-therapeutics

Euretos

European Investment Bank

European Union

Eurostars

Evaxion Biotech

Evotec

Ewha Womans University

Excelra

Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME)

Exscientia

Felicis Ventures

Fidelity Asia Fund

Fidelity Biosciences

Fifty Years

Financiere Boscary

FinLab

First Round Capital

First Star Ventures

Flagship Pioneering

Flybridge Capital Partners

FMC

Foresite Capital

Forma Therapeutics

Formic Ventures

Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST)

Founders Factory

Founders Fund

Fountain Therapeutics

Fox Chase Cancer Center

F-Prime Capital

FREES FUND

Frontier Medicines

FundersClub

Future Ventures

G3 Therapeutics

Galapagos

Gatehouse Bio

GC Pharma

Geisinger

Genedata

Genentech

General Atlantic

General Catalyst

Genesen

Genesis Therapeutics

Genialis

Genmab

Genomatica

Genome Biologics

Genome Institute of Singapore

Genomenon

Genomics England

Genuity Science

Gero

Gi Global Health Fund

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Global Brain

Global Founders Capital

GM&C Life Sciences Fund

GNS Healthcare

Golden Ventures

Google

Google Ventures

Gopher Asset Management

Gordian Biotechnology

Government of Canada

Government of Switzerland

GP Healthcare Capital

GPG Ventures

Grand Challenges Canada

Green Park & Golf Ventures

GreenSky Capital

Gritstone Oncology

GT Healthcare Capital Partners

Gustave Roussy

Hafnium Labs

Hanhai Studio

Harbour Antibodies

Harbour BioMed

Harris & Harris Group

HCS

Health Wildcatters

HealthInc

Healx

Heritage Provider Network

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hibiskus Biopharma

Hike Ventures

Hinge Therapeutics

Hiventures Investment Fund

HOF Capital

HotSpot Therapeutics

Huadong Medicine

Human Capital

Hyperplane Venture Capital

IA Ventures

IBM

Ichor Biologics

IDG Capital

IIT Kharagpur

Iktos

IMM Investment

Immunocure Discovery Solutions

InfoChem

InnoPharmaScreen

Innophore

Innoplexus

Innospark Ventures

Innova31

Innovate NY Fund

Innovate UK

Innovation Endeavors

Innovation Fund Denmark

Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

Inovia Capital

inSili.com

Insiliance

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Institut Carnot CALYM

Institut Gustave Roussy

Institut Pasteur Korea

Institute of Cancer Research, London

Institute of Materia Medica

Intel

Intel Capital

Intellegens

IntelliCyt

Intermountain Ventures

Interprotein

Intuition Systems

InveniAI

InVivo AI

Invus

Ionis

IP Group

IPF Partners

IQVIA

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund

I-Stem

IT-Translation

Janssen Pharmaceutica

Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group

JLABS

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC

Juvena Therapeutics

Juvenescence

JW Pharmaceutical

K Cube Ventures

K9 Ventures

KB Securities

Kebotix

Keio University

KemPharm

Khosla Ventures

Kindred Capital

Kinetic Discovery

King Star Capital

King's College London

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)

Korea Development Bank

Korea Fixed-Income Investment Advisory

Korea Investment Partners

Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT)

Ksilink

KTB Network

La Financiere Gaspard

Labcyte

LabGenius

LabKey

Lansdowne Partners

Lantern Pharma

LanzaTech

Laurion Capital Management

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Laxai Life Sciences

LB Investment

Leaps by Bayer

LEO Pharma

Lhasa

LifeForce Capital

LifeSci Venture Partners

Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lilly Asia Ventures

Linguamatics

LMU University Hospital

Lodo Therapeutics

Long Island Emerging technologies Fund (LIETF)

Longevity Fund

Loup Ventures

Lundbeck

Lux Capital

Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB)

M12

MAbSilico

Macroceutics

Magnetic Ventures

Manchester Tech Trust Angels

Mannin Research

Marathon Venture Capital

MaRS Catalyst Fund

Maruho

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

MassBiologics

Maxygen

MBC BioLabs

McQuibban Lab

MDS Foundation

Medchemica

Medical Prognosis Institute

Medirita

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

Menlo Ventures

Menten AI

Merck

Merck Accelerator

Mercury Fund

Meridian Street Capital

Micar Innovation

Michael J. Fox Foundation

Microsoft

Microsoft Ventures

MidCap Financial

Mila

Mirae Asset Venture Investment

MIT delta v

delta v Mitsui

Molecule

Molecule.one

Moleculomics

Molomics

Monsanto Growth Ventures

MPM Capital

MRL Ventures Fund

Mubadala Capital

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy UK

myTomorrows

Nan Fung Life Sciences

Nanna Therapeutics

Nashville Biosciences

National Cancer Institute

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences ( NCATS )

National Center for Research and Development

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)

National Institute on Aging (NIA)

National Institutes of Health

National Institutes of Small Business Technology Transfer

National Instrumentation Center for Environmental Management

National Research Council Canada

National Science Foundation

National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (NSF SBIR) program

Nektar Therapeutics

Nest.Bio Ventures

Nestle

Neuropore Therapies

NeuroTheryX

New Protein Capital

New Wave Ventures

New World TMT

New York Medical College

NewDo Venture

Nex Cubed

nference

NJF Capital

Nonacus

Northpond Ventures

Notable Labs

Novartis

Novo Holdings

Novo Nordisk

NPIF - Maven Equity Finance

Numedii

Nuritas

NVIDIA

O2h Ventures

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Obvious Ventures

OCA Ventures

OccamzRazor

Octopus Ventures

Olaris

Oncologie

OncoStatyx

One Way Ventures

OneThree Biotech

Ono Pharmaceutical

Optibrium

Optum Venture

OrbiMed

OS Fund

OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSEO

Overkill Ventures

OVP Venture Partners

OWKIN

Oxford Drug Design

Panache Ventures

PAREXEL

Parinvest

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Parkinson's UK

Partner Fund Management

Pavilion Capital

PEACCEL

Pear VC

PENDING.AI

Pentech Ventures

Peptone

Peptris Technologies

PercayAI

Perceptive Advisors

Pfizer

Pfizer Venture Investments

Pharmacelera

Pharmavite

PharmCADD

PharmEnable

Pharnext

Pharos iBio

Phenomic AI

PhoreMost

Pi Campus

PIKAS d.o.o.

Plex Research

Plug and Play Ventures

Polaris Partners

Polaris Quantum Biotech

Polyclone Bioservices

Porton

PostEra

PrecisionLife

Predictive Oncology

Prefix Capital

Presight Capital

Primary Venture Partners

Prime Movers Lab

Primordial Genetics

Prism Pharma

Promega

Propagator Ventures

ProteinQure

ProteiQ Biosciences

QIAGEN

Qiming Venture Partners

Quantitative Medicine

Qulab

RA Capital Management

Radical Ventures

Rahko

Ramen Ventures

RaQualia Pharma

Real Ventures

RealHealthData

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Redalpine

Redbiotec

Redmile Group

Redpoint Ventures

Refactor Capital

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regional Cancer Centre (RCC)

Relation Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics

Remedium AI

RenalytixAI

Reneo Capital

Renren

ReproCell

Repurpose.AI

Research Triangle Park

Resonant Therapeutics

Reverie Labs

ReviveMed

Rigetti Computing

Rising Tide

Rivas Capital

Roche

Romulus Capital

Rough Draft Ventures

RT Partners

Samsara BioCapital

Sanabil Investments

Sanofi

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical

Saphetor

Sapio Sciences

Sapir Venture Partners

Sarepta Therapeutics

SARomics Biostructures

Saverna Therapeutics

Schrodinger

SciFi VC

Scripps Research

Sea Lane Ventures

Searchbolt

Selvita

Sema4

SEngine Precision Medicine

Seoul National University

Sequoia Capital

Sequoia China

Seraph Group

Serra Ventures

Servier

Siemens

SIG

Sinequa

Sinopia Biosciences

Sinovation Ventures

Sirenas

SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Holdings

Smilegate Investment

Sofinnova Partners

SoftBank Ventures

SoftTech VC

Solasta Ventures

SolveBio

SOM Biotech

Soma Capital

SOSV

SparkBeyond

Spektron Systems

Spring Discovery

Square 1 Bank

SR One

SRI International

Stage Venture Partners

Standigm

Stanford University

StarFinder

Startupbootcamp

StartX Fund

Stemmore

StemoniX

Stonehaven

Structura Biotechnology

Sunfish Partners

Sunwest Bank

Susa Ventures

Sustainable Conversion Ventures

Sutter Health

SV Angel

Synsight

Syntekabio

Synthelis

Systems Oncology

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Development Center Americas

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tanabe Research Laboratories

Tanarra

TARA Biosystems

Tasly Pharmaceutical

Tavistock Group

TB Alliance

Team Builder Ventures

Techammer

TechU

Tekla Capital Management

Temasek Holdings

TenOneTen Ventures

Terra Magnum Capital Partners

TeselaGen

Teva Pharmaceuticals

TF Bioinformatics

The Buck Institute and

The Column Group

The Cure Parkinson's Trust (CPT)

The Edge Software Consultancy

The Longevity Fund

The Partnership Fund for New York City

The Pritzker Organization

The Yozma Group Korea

THERAMetrics

Third Kind Venture Capital

Third Rock Ventures

Three Lakes Partners

Threshold Ventures

Tillotts Pharma

Timewise Investment

Top Technology Ventures

Topspin Fund

Toyohashi University of Technology

TPG Biotech

TPG Capital

Transcriptic

Transilico

Translational Medicine Accelerator

Trinitas Capital

True Ventures

Truffle Capital

TSVC

Turbine.AI

Twin Ventures

Two Sigma Ventures

twoXAR Pharmaceuticals

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

UC Riverside

UK Biobank

Uncork Capital

Uni-innovate group

Universal Materials Incubator

University College London

University Health Network

University Hospital Institute Mediterranee Infection

University of California

University of Chicago

University of Connecticut

University of Groningen

University of Kentucky

University of Leeds

University of Manitoba

University of Miami

University of Michigan College of Pharmacy

College of Pharmacy University of Michigan Life Sciences

Life Sciences University of Minnesota

University of Nottingham

University of Oxford

University of Pittsburgh

University of Toronto

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Research Foundation

Research Foundation University of North Carolina

Unnatural Products

UPPthera

Upsher-Smith Laboratories

VantAI

Verge Genomics

VeriSIM

Versant Ventures

Viking Global Investors

Village Global

Vingyani

Vir Biotechnology

VisVires New Protein

Vium

Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie (VIB)

VYASA Analytics

Watson Fund

Wave

Wheatsheaf Group

WI Harper

Wild Basin Investments

Wiley

Wisecube

Woodford Investment Management

WorldQuant Ventures

WRF Capital

WuXi AppTec

WuXi Biologics

Wuxi Biortus Biosciences

WuXi Venture Capital

X-37

X-Chem

XtalPi

Y Combinator

Yael Capital

Yale School of Medicine

YITU Technology

Yonsei University College of Medicine

College of Medicine Yuhan

YunFeng Capital

Zastra

ZebiAI

ZhenFund

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j28wjg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ai-based-drug-discovery-market-report-2021-current-market-landscape-and-future-potential-of-the-players-engaged-in-offering-ai-based-services-platforms-and-tools---forecast-to-2030-301231782.html

SOURCE Research and Markets