Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Report 2021-2025: Agriculture Robot-as-a-Service, Agriculture Drone-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service, & Equipment-as-a-Service

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Service Type, Technology, Application (Yield Mapping, Soil Management, Pricing Models, Break-Even Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is projected to grow from $1,101.6 million in 2020 to $3,089.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.91% from 2020 to 2025.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry, conversion of capital expenditure into operational expenditure for customers, and greater customer retention for service providers. The added benefits of lower costs, scalability, integration, and accessibility associated with ATaaS are also expected to be responsible for the reported growth of the business model.Agriculture is the source of livelihood and sustenance of the economy in several regions of the world. Hence, the need to adopt advanced technologies in the agriculture industry has driven favorable initiatives, policies, and support shown by governments in countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, India, and China.

In emerging countries, the growth of the market is expected to be driven by rising awareness among governments and manufacturers-turned-service providers about the need to elevate farm produce while evaluating the farm expenditure of their growers. Furthermore, rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by governments across the world. Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape for the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

The major established players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing service portfolio.

Deere and Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, 365FarmNet, Agrivi, PrecisionHawk., Accenture plc, SGS SA, Intertek plc, Small Robot Company, Ceres Imaging Inc., Naio Technologies, and Airbus S.A.S among others, are some of the prominent players in the global agriculture technology-as-a-service market.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small- to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and the large enterprises. Regional Market Dynamics North America is expected to generate the largest market share of the region during the forecast period due to the increased application of automation and control systems in most of the countries and the rising adoption rate of smart farming practices leading to increased adoption of agriculture technology-as-a-service. Constantly increasing farm sizes and the rise in global food demand from limited arable land shall ensure future market growth. Asia-Pacific and Japan, in 2020, are expected to hold a smaller market share as compared to that of North America and Europe due to a late introduction of agriculture technologies and practices.

However, Asia-Pacific and Japan are expected to have the fastest market growth with a CAGR of 28.20% during 2020 to 2025, owing to the amount of arable land available, dependence of agriculture on the countries for their economic and social growth along with the support by the government in terms of subsidy, regulations, or research.

Smaller farm size in the larger part of the region is also expected to be a major driving force for exceeding the wide adoption of agriculture technology-as-a-service. Key Topics Covered: 1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Pricing Models1.1.1.1 Bundled Per Acre1.1.1.2 Per Pass/Service1.1.1.3 Percentage of Yield Bump/Gain1.1.1.4 Per Unit of Product Sold1.1.2 Break-Even Analysis1.1.2.1 Introduction1.1.2.2 Components of Break-Even Analysis1.1.2.3 Calculation of Break-Even Analysis1.1.2.4 Case Studies1.1.3 Advanced Solutions1.1.3.1 Agriculture Robot-as-a-Service (ARaaS)1.1.3.2 Agriculture Drone-as-a-Service (ADaaS)1.1.4 Government Initiatives Landscape1.1.4.1 North America1.1.4.2 Europe1.1.4.3 U.K.1.1.4.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan1.1.4.5 China1.1.4.6 Rest-of-the-World1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Global Food Production1.2.1.2 Economic Need for Precision Agriculture1.2.1.3 Low Capital Investment for Customers1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Price Inflation of Agricultural Produce1.2.2.2 Lack of Technical Awareness Amongst Farmers1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 Product Developments1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Collaboration, and Joint Ventures1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Growth of Agriculture Service Economy1.2.5.2 Increasing Investments for Agriculture Technology1.2.5.3 Rising Trend of Farming-as-a-Service in India 2 Application2.1 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Application), $Million2.1.1 Market Overview2.1.2 Yield Mapping and Monitoring2.1.3 Soil Management2.1.4 Crop Health Management2.1.5 Navigation and Positioning2.1.6 Others2.2 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Farm Produce), $Million2.2.1 Market Overview2.2.2 Cereals2.2.3 Oil Crops2.2.4 Fiber Crops2.2.5 Pulses2.2.6 Fruits2.2.7 Vegetables2.2.8 Tree Nuts2.2.9 Roots and Tubers 3 Products3.1 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Service Type), $Million3.1.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market3.1.2 Market Overview3.1.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)3.1.4 Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)3.2 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market (by Technology), $Million3.2.1 Market Overview3.2.2 Data Analytics and Intelligence3.2.3 Guidance Technology3.2.4 Sensing Technology3.2.5 Variable Rate Application Technology3.2.6 Others 4 Region 5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

365FarmNet GmbH

Agrivi

CropIn Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Trimble Inc.

Parrot SA

Pixhawk

Precision Hawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

Harvest Automation Inc.

Naio Technologies

Small Robot Company

Syngenta AG

Accenture plc

Airbus S.A.S

AT&T Inc.

Ceres Imaging Inc.

Hexagon Agriculture

Intertek Group plc

Nutrien AgSolutions, Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

SGS S.A.

Taranis

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9ysa5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-technology-as-a-service-market-report-2021-2025-agriculture-robot-as-a-service-agriculture-drone-as-a-service-software-as-a-service--equipment-as-a-service-301281097.html

SOURCE Research and Markets