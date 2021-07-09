Global Agriculture Drones Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026
DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agriculture Drones Market By Type (Hardware (Fixed wing, Rotary Blade and Hybrid) and Software (Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis and Others)), By Component, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Agriculture Drones Market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for quality food crops to serve the growing global population. Increasing investments in the agriculture drones and rising awareness about efficient farming using field survey and data analytics is expected to drive the agriculture drones market until 2026.
In terms of component, camera is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is the key component of the drone. Additionally, application specific cameras are used for different purposes such as hyperspectral camera is used for identifying weed.Based on the application, the market has been segmented into crop spraying, field mapping, variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, agriculture photography and others. The crop spraying application segment is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the precise spraying of the fertilizers without disturbing the fertility of the soil.
Regionally, North America acquired the dominant share in the Global Agriculture Drones Market owing to the early adoption of drones in farming and presence of major players in the region. In Asia Pacific, countries including India, China, Japan and Australia are expected to drive the agriculture drones market due to high investment in R&D and increasing initiatives to deploy drones.Key players operating in the Global Agriculture Drones Market are using inorganic and organic strategies to increase their market share.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Agriculture Drones Market, in terms of value and volume.
- To classify and forecast the Global Agriculture Drones Market based on type, component, application and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Agriculture Drones Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Agriculture Drones Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Agriculture Drones Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Agriculture Drones Market.
Some of the leading players in the Global Agriculture Drones Market are
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
- Ursula Agriculture Limited
- Agribotix LLC
- Eagle Uav Services
- Parrot SA
- PrecisionHawk, Inc.
- Aerovironment Inc.
- DroneDeploy, Inc.
- Honeycomb Corporation
- 3DR Ltds
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Target Audience:
- Agriculture drones manufacturers and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to agriculture drones market
- Market research and consulting firms
Report Scope: Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Type:
- Hardware
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary blade
- Hybrid
- Software
- Data Management
- Imaging Software
- Data Analysis
- Others
Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Component:
- Frames
- Controller System
- Battery
- Propulsions System
- Camera
- Navigation System
- Others
Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Application:
- Crop spraying
- Field mapping
- Variable rate application (VRA)
- Crop scouting
- Livestock
- Agriculture photography
- Others
Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kcesp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-drones-markets-competition-forecast--opportunities-2026-301328669.html
SOURCE Research and Markets