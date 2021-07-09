Global Agriculture Drones Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agriculture Drones Market By Type (Hardware (Fixed wing, Rotary Blade and Hybrid) and Software (Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis and Others)), By Component, By Application, By Region, By...

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agriculture Drones Market By Type (Hardware (Fixed wing, Rotary Blade and Hybrid) and Software (Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis and Others)), By Component, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agriculture Drones Market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for quality food crops to serve the growing global population. Increasing investments in the agriculture drones and rising awareness about efficient farming using field survey and data analytics is expected to drive the agriculture drones market until 2026.

In terms of component, camera is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is the key component of the drone. Additionally, application specific cameras are used for different purposes such as hyperspectral camera is used for identifying weed.Based on the application, the market has been segmented into crop spraying, field mapping, variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, agriculture photography and others. The crop spraying application segment is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the precise spraying of the fertilizers without disturbing the fertility of the soil.

Regionally, North America acquired the dominant share in the Global Agriculture Drones Market owing to the early adoption of drones in farming and presence of major players in the region. In Asia Pacific, countries including India, China, Japan and Australia are expected to drive the agriculture drones market due to high investment in R&D and increasing initiatives to deploy drones.Key players operating in the Global Agriculture Drones Market are using inorganic and organic strategies to increase their market share.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Agriculture Drones Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Agriculture Drones Market based on type, component, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Agriculture Drones Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Agriculture Drones Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Agriculture Drones Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Agriculture Drones Market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Agriculture Drones Market are

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Ursula Agriculture Limited

Agribotix LLC

Eagle Uav Services

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Aerovironment Inc.

DroneDeploy, Inc.

Honeycomb Corporation

3DR Ltds

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Agriculture drones manufacturers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to agriculture drones market

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope: Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Type:

Hardware

Fixed Wing

Rotary blade

Hybrid

Software

Data Management

Imaging Software

Data Analysis

Others

Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Component:

Frames

Controller System

Battery

Propulsions System

Camera

Navigation System

Others

Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Application:

Crop spraying

Field mapping

Variable rate application (VRA)

Crop scouting

Livestock

Agriculture photography

Others

Global Agriculture Drones Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

