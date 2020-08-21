Global Affective Computing Market 2020-2025 - Growing Need For Telehealth-related Affective Computing Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affective Computing Market by Technology (Touch-based and Touchless), Component (Software (Speech Recognition and Gesture Recognition) and Hardware (Sensors, Cameras, and Storage Devices and Processors)), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global affective computing market is projected to grow from USD 28,560 million in 2020 to USD 139,992 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.4% during the forecast period considering the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Deployment of emotion AI-related technologies in customer interaction solutions across retail and healthcare verticals and growing adoption of virtual assistants for healthcare and entertainment purposes are driving the overall growth of the affective computing market.Technological advancements, along with the rising adoption of advanced electronic devices, are projected to stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Voice-activated biometrics used for security purposes help in providing access to authenticated users for performing a transaction, therefore, surging the use of affective computing solutions across the globe. By component, the software segment is estimated to hold a larger market size than the hardware segment in 2025. The increasing need to capture customer behavior & personality, the demand for software platforms for the provision of efficient learning tools in educational institutes, and the rapidly growing use of supportive tools for medical emergencies are the major drivers that have bolstered the software providers to offer effective computing software platforms.Growing virtualization across industries and the adoption of cloud computing is promoting the demand for software-based affective computing solutions in various countries. Moreover, software installations are suitable for business entities that are dynamic in nature and usually have a limited budget allocated for deploying new infrastructure. By software, facial feature extraction is expected to register a higher growth rate than any other software segments during the forecast period in the affective computing market. Facial recognition is a type of biometric software that is used to scan, store, and recognize human faces by comparing digital images with those stored in databases. One of the major advantages of facial recognition is that it enables the identification of a person by comparing a person's image with that stored in the database, resulting in a higher level of security. Facial recognition has found increasing usage where it is used by defense personnel to identify criminals and by enterprises to identify personnel to prevent any unauthorized use of the enterprise resources. The Asia Pacific affective computing market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and expected to record the highest CAGR in the global affective computing market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth in the affective computing industry.Verticals, such as healthcare and life sciences, government, and IT and telecom, are expected to adopt affective computing solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community. Research Coverage

The market study covers the affective computing market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by technology, component, software, hardware, vertical, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.Major vendors offering affective computing solutions include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Apple (US), Qualcomm (US), Affectiva (US), Elliptic Labs ( Norway), Eyesight Technologies ( Israel), Sony Depthsensing Solutions ( Belgium), Intel (US), Pyreos (UK), Cognitec Systems ( Germany), Beyond Verbal ( Israel), GestureTek ( Canada), SightCorp (Noord-Holland), CrowdEmotion (UK), Kairos (US), nViso ( Switzerland), PointGrab (US), Eyeris (US), Numenta (US). The affective computing market study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction to COVID-191.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment1.3 Objectives of the Study1.4 Market Definition1.5 Market Scope1.6 Years Considered for the Study1.7 Currency Considered1.8 Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Affective Computing Market4.2 Affective Computing Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 20204.3 Affective Computing Market, by Component, 2020-20254.4 Affective Computing Market, by Software, 2020-20254.5 Affective Computing Market, by Hardware, 2020-2025 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Telehealth-Related Affective Computing Solutions5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Socially Intelligent Artificial Agents5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices and Growing Internet Penetration Across Industry Verticals5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements Across the Globe5.2.1.5 Growing Need for High Operational Excellence, Increased Resource Utilization, and Enhanced Productivity5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of Affective Computing Systems5.2.2.2 Gap Between Academic Research and Real-Life Applications5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Industry-Specific Solutions5.2.3.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Leverage the Benefits of Emotion AI/Affective Computing Technology5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Services5.2.3.4 Growing Number of Partnerships and Widening Ecosystems5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Complex Systems for Emotion Recognition5.2.4.2 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness and Technical Challenges5.2.4.3 High Power Consumption of Wearable Computing Devices5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.4 Ethics of Measuring Emotions5.5 Key Guardrails for Adoption of Affective Computing5.6 Innovation Spotlight5.6.1 Neurodata Lab5.6.2 Emteq5.6.3 Sensum5.7 Use Cases5.7.1 Use Cases: Gaming5.7.2 Use Cases: Government and Defense5.7.3 Use Cases: Automotive5.7.4 Use Cases: High-Tech 6 Affective Computing Market, by Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Touch-Based6.3 Touchless 7 Affective Computing Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Software7.3 Hardware 8 Affective Computing Market, by Software8.1 Introduction8.2 Speech Recognition8.3 Gesture Recognition8.4 Facial Feature Extraction8.5 Analytics Software8.6 Enterprise Software 9 Affective Computing Market, by Hardware9.1 Introduction9.2 Sensors9.3 Cameras9.4 Storage Devices and Processors9.5 Others 10 Affective Computing Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Academia and Research10.3 Media and Entertainment10.4 Government and Defense10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.6 IT and Telecom10.7 Retail and Ecommerce10.8 Automotive10.9 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.10 Others 11 Affective Computing Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 Rest of the World 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.2.1 Visionary Leaders12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators12.2.3 Innovators12.2.4 Emerging Companies12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Google13.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2 Products Offered13.2.3 Recent Developments13.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3 Microsoft13.4 IBM13.5 Apple13.6 Qualcomm13.7 Affectiva13.8 Elliptic Labs13.9 Eyesight Technologies13.10 Sony Depthsensing Solutions13.11 Intel13.12 Pyreos13.13 Cognitec Systems13.14 Beyond Verbal13.15 GestureTek13.16 Sightcorp13.17 Crowdemotion13.18 Kairos13.19 Nviso13.20 Pointgrab13.21 Eyeris13.22 Numenta13.23 Other Related Companies13.24 Right to Win 14 Adjacent Markets14.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets14.2 Limitations14.3 Affective Computing Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets14.4 Edge AI Software Market14.4.1 Edge AI Software Market, by Data Source14.4.2 Edge AI Software Market, by Vertical14.5 Facial Recognition Market14.5.1 Facial Recognition Market, by Software Tool14.5.2 Facial Recognition Market, by Vertical14.6 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market14.6.1 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software Tool14.6.2 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application Area

