Global Aerospace Superalloy Market To Hit $3B By 2027, Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the aerospace superalloy market which estimates the market valuation for aerospace superalloy will cross US $3 billion by 2027. A rapid increase in aerospace Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities will surge the industry growth.

Increasing production of aircraft, owing to growing air passenger traffic and requirements for the replacement of aging aircraft fleets, will boost the market penetration. For instance, in December 2020, Ryanair, the prime discount airline in Europe, declared a purchase of 75 more 737 Max jets to replace its older Boeing fleet. Additionally, in June 2019, American Airlines announced the purchase of 50 new Airbus planes for replacing old widebody aircraft. These factors will have an opportunistic line for product demand in aerospace equipment manufacturing.

Iron-based superalloys are likely to witness around an 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2027, propelled by increasing usage of the product to make blades, discs, and casings for jet engines that require low thermal expansion and high-temperature properties. Additionally, iron-based superalloys also offer high resistance to corrosion, creep, oxidation & wear, which make them suitable for various aerospace applications such as aircraft turbine disks, shafts, cases, bolts, blades, and vanes.

Aerospace superalloy demand from business aircraft applications is projected to grow at over a 7.5% CAGR through 2027. Rising globalization and inter-continental business activities are expected to drive the segment demand. Increasing business activities along with a geographic expansion of major companies require employees to travel to multiple destinations around the globe, thereby positively influencing the market share.

The Europe aerospace superalloys market revenue will be primarily driven by the demand from Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. The mature aerospace manufacturing industry in the region is expected to boost product demand for replacement, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of the existing aircraft with low fuel efficiency. Moreover, the rising export of aerospace products in the overseas market coupled with an increase in air freight & air travel activities in the region will drive the European aerospace industry.

Some major findings of the aerospace superalloys market report include:

Rising air freight and air travel activities globally will positively influence industry expansion.

A positive outlook for the installation of aerodynamically heated skins across multirole transport aircraft is expected to drive aerospace superalloys demand in the market.

Expenditure on defense modernization will positively influence market growth.

Aerospace superalloys market players are primarily focusing on product innovation, joint venture, and merger & acquisition strategies for the long-run.

