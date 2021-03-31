Global Aerogels Industry Assessment 2021-2031 Featuring 27 Company Profiles, Including Armacell, Aspen Aerogel, Blueshift Materials, Cabot, Enersens, JIOS Aerogel, And Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Aerogels to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Aerogels to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aerogels can be divided into two broad categories, namely inorganic and organic, each category being further divided according to the nature of the materials used in the design of the gel structure.

Report contents include:

Market drivers

Market challenges

Recent market activity

Impact of COVID-19 crisis on the aerogels market

Assessment of aerogels market by types

Global revenues 2018 to 2031 by type, markets and regions

End user market analysis

Patent analysis - Markets covered include Building and construction, Biomedical, Energy infrastructure, Environmental absorbents, sensors and catalysts, Food, Energy conversion and storage, Cold-chain packaging, Aerospace, Cosmetics, Sporting Goods Composites, Cosmetics and Catalysts

Assessment of key industry players

27 Company profiles - Companies profiled include Armacell, Aspen Aerogel, Blueshift Materials, Cabot Corporation, Enersens SAS, JIOS Aerogel, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and many more

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Market drivers1.2 Aerogel producers and capacities-current and planned1.3 Impact of COVID-19 crisis1.4 Market challenges1.5 Market developments 2020-2021 2 TYPES OF AEROGELS2.1 Aerogels2.1.1 Origin of Aerogels2.1.2 Classification2.2 Xerogels2.3 Production methods for aerogels 2.3.1 Sol-gel process2.3.2 Self-assembly method2.3.3 Emulsion method2.3.4 3-D printing2.3.5 Supercritical drying (SCD)2.3.6 Ambient Pressure Drying2.3.7 Freeze-Drying (Lyophilization)2.3.8 Organic solvent sublimation drying2.3.9 Other Methods2.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)2.5 Competitive factors in the aerogels market2.6 Silica aerogels2.6.1 Properties2.6.2 Products2.6.2.1 Powder2.6.2.2 Granules2.6.3 Main players2.7 Metal oxide aerogels2.8 Organic aerogels2.8.1 Polymer aerogels2.8.1.1 Companies2.8.2 Biobased aerogels2.8.2.1 Cellulose aerogels2.8.2.2 Lignin aerogels2.8.2.3 Pectin aerogels2.8.2.4 Alginate aerogels2.8.2.5 Starch aerogels2.8.2.6 Chitosan aerogels2.8.2.7 Protein aerogels2.8.2.8 Albumin aerogels2.8.2.9 Casein aerogels2.8.2.10 Gelatin aerogels2.8.3 Carbon aerogels2.8.3.1 Companies2.8.4 Carbon nanotube aerogels2.8.5 Graphene aerogels2.8.6 3D printed aerogels2.9 Hybrid and composite aerogels2.9.1 Mixed oxide aerogels2.9.2 Metal oxide aerogel composites2.9.3 Carbon-based aerogel composites 3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS FOR AEROGELS3.1 Competitive landscape3.2 Oil and Gas3.3 Building and construction3.4 Energy conversion and storage3.4.1 Batteries3.4.1.1 Battery additives3.4.1.2 Thermal protection3.4.1.3 Electric vehicles3.4.2 Supercapacitors3.4.3 Fuel cells3.4.4 Solar thermal collectors3.5 Biomedical3.5.1 Drug delivery3.5.2 Tissue engineering3.5.3 Biomolecules immobilization3.5.4 Wound care3.6 Cold-Chain packaging3.7 Electronics3.7.1 Thermal insulation3.7.2 Antennas3.8 Environmental3.8.1 Air and liquid filtration3.8.2 Remediation3.9 High-performance textiles3.9.1 Thermal insulation3.9.2 Antibacterial textiles3.9.3 Medical textiles3.9.4 Flame retardant textiles3.9.5 Footwear3.10 Food3.10.1 Delivery3.10.2 Packaging3.11 Other3.11.1 Aerospace3.11.2 Cosmetics3.11.3 Knudsen pump3.11.4 Thermoelectrics3.11.5 Sporting goods composites3.11.6 Electromagnetic Interference Shielding3.11.7 Catalysts 4 PATENT ANALYSIS4.1 Patent applications 5 GLOBAL AEROGELS REVENUES5.1 Total, 2018-20315.2 By market, 2018-20315.3 By material, 2018-20315.4 By region, 2018-2031 6 AEROGEL COMPANY PROFILES 7 EX-PRODUCERS 8 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY8.1 Report scope8.2 Research methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnesf8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerogels-industry-assessment-2021-2031-featuring-27-company-profiles-including-armacell-aspen-aerogel-blueshift-materials-cabot-enersens-jios-aerogel-and-guangdong-alison-hi-tech-co-301259474.html

SOURCE Research and Markets