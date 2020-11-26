Global Aerial Imaging Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerial Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerial imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Aerial imaging refers to the process of capturing photographs of the ground from a flying object, such as helicopters, fixed-wing aircrafts, balloons, parachutes, rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They are commonly used for getting insights regarding geospatial mapping, infrastructure planning, disaster management, ground surveillance and environmental monitoring. The imaging systems are equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems, 360-degree vision cameras and geographic systems. They provide spatial information about land cover, vegetation areas, soil maps and geological areas, which is used for analysis and strategic planning for urban settlements and route designing.Significant growth in the construction and tourism industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, drones and other UAVs are used to get information for commercial, residential and industrial sectors to observe and obtain images for research and land-mapping remotely. In the construction industry, aerial imaging solutions are deployed for collecting topographical information and conducting site inspections. Furthermore, widespread adoption of location-based services is providing a boost to the market growth. Public and government organizations are using aerial imaging solutions for archeological and developing 360-degree panoramic interfaces. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in wireless technologies and integration with the Internet of Things (IoT)-based systems, are contributing to the market growth. These technologies aid in obtaining high-quality images of the ground and spaces that are usually inaccessible. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of aerial imaging for defense applications and rising instances of natural calamities, such as earthquakes, fires, floods, cyclones and tornadoes, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aerial imaging market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blom Norway (Terratec AS), Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Eagle Aerial Solutions, Eagle View Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V., GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere), Global UAV Technologies Ltd., Kucera International Inc. and Landiscor Real Estate Mapping. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aerial imaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerial imaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the camera orientation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aerial imaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Aerial Imaging Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type6.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.2 Helicopters6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 UAVs/Drones6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Camera Orientation7.1 Vertical7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Oblique7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 High7.2.2.2 Low7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Geospatial Mapping8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Major Types8.2 Infrastructure Planning8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asset Inventory Management8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Environmental Monitoring8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 National and Urban Mapping8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Major Types8.6 Surveillance and Monitoring8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.8 Disaster Management8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast8.8 Others8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Use Sector9.1 Government 9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Energy9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Defense9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Agriculture and Forestry9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Construction and Archaeology9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Media and Entertainment9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Blom Norway (Terratec AS)15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.2 Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.3 Digital Aerial Solutions LLC15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4 Eagle Aerial Solutions15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.5 Eagle View Technologies Inc.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6 Fugro N.V.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere)15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8 Global UAV Technologies Ltd.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Kucera International Inc.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Landiscor Real Estate Mapping15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haza27

