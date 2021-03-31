Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Report 2020-2027: IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles In Advancing The Efficiency Of AMI
DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$ 7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 13.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Electric Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.0% CAGR
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.0% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.1% 6.3% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Smart Electric Meters Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR
In the global Smart Electric Meters Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by the year 2027
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is the Building Block for Socio Economic Development
- As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
- COVID-19 Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter Programs Weaken in 2020
- Among the Many Industries Derailed by the Pandemic Is the Energy Industry. Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a Direct Blow
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Explained
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 231 Featured):
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Elster Group GmbH
- General Electric
- IBM Corporation
- Itron, Inc.
- Landis+Gyr AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sensus
- Siemens AG
- Trilliant Holdings Inc
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Overview
- While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World's Energy Needs Will Continue to Rise
- Post COVID-19 Focus on the Environment Will Throw the Spotlight on the Eco-Friendly Benefits Offered by Smart Meters
- Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic
- How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?
- Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI in Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration
- Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient AMI
- Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Are Two Key Trends With the Potential to Drive Revenues Opportunities for AMI
- COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis
- Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart Cities & a Revenue Source for AMI
- Growing Global Interest in Demand Response (DR) Drives Focus on AMI As a Key Enabler
- Big Data & Data Analytics Imperative for Finding Value in Advanced Metering Infrastructure
- COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation & Kick-Starts Utilities' Digital Efforts into High Gear
- A Deeper Analysis of How AMI Meter Data Will Benefit From the Power of Big Data and Data Analytics
- IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles in Advancing the Efficiency of AMI
- Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market
- Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters
- Impact of 5G Connectivity on AMI
- Growing Focus On Water Management Efficiency Against the Backdrop of Worsening Water Shortages Benefits Adoption of Smart Water Meters
- What Barriers Impact Successful Deployment of AMI?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITIONFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rinlcb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market-report-2020-2027-iot-blockchain--ai-play-key-roles-in-advancing-the-efficiency-of-ami-301259402.html
SOURCE Research and Markets