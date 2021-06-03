Global Advanced Ceramics Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Use In Aerospace And Defense Industries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, Titanate, Silicon Carbide), Application, End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Defense & Security, Environmental, Chemical) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced ceramics market size is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026 from USD 10.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to rise in demand in areas such as 5G connectivity, AI, IoT, and 3D printing technology backed by the superior properties of ceramics to withstand corrosive, high-temperature, and hazardous chemical environments. The advanced ceramics market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand in the medical industry owing to their high strength and toughness with bio-inert properties and low wear rates. Alumina accounted for the largest share amongst other materials in the advanced ceramics market Alumina ceramics possess various properties such as extreme hardness, high density, wear resistance, thermal conductivity, high stiffness, chemical resistance, and compressive strength which make them suitable for wide variety of applications such as in nozzles, circuits, piston engines, and others. It offers up to twenty times the thermal conductivity amongst of other oxides. High purity alumina is usable in both oxidizing and reducing atmospheres. Monolithic ceramics accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the advanced ceramics market Monolithic ceramics offer high durability, reliability, and protection against higher temperature that help increase the component's life. These ceramics are used in industries that require high-temperature operations. These ceramics are widely used in end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, power generation, military & defense, transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical. They are widely used in manufacturing medical devices, implants, and industrial components. Electrical & electronics is expected to be the largest advanced ceramics consumer in 2021 amongst other end-use industries Ceramic components are essential in products such as smartphones, computers, televisions, and automotive electronics. Advanced ceramics are used in manufacturing various electronics component, including capacitors, insulators, integrated circuit packages, piezoelectric components, and others. These ceramic components possess excellent properties including good insulation, piezoelectric & dielectric properties, and superconductivity, which makes them highly preferred in the electronics industry. APAC is the largest and fastest growing amongst other regions in the advanced ceramics market APAC was the largest market for advanced ceramics in 2019. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of electrical & electronics industry in economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. Rollout of 5G technology and innovations in medical electronics are expected to drive the consumption of advanced ceramics in the region. Various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, and medical in APAC are growing due to the change in reforms, ecosystem partnership across the value-chain, increasing R&D, and digitalization initiatives. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Advanced Ceramics Market4.2 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Material4.3 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Application4.4 Advanced Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry4.5 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Major Countries4.6 APAC Advanced Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2020 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Growth of End-Use Industries and High-Performance Properties of Advanced Ceramics5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from Medical and Electronics Sectors5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Than Their Metal and Alloy Counterparts5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth in Nanotechnology5.2.3.2 Increasing Use in Aerospace and Defense Industries5.2.3.3 Evolution of IoT, Ai, and 3D Printing Technologies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lesser Acceptance in Newer Applications5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Raw Material Suppliers5.5 R&D of Products5.5.1 Manufacturers/Formulators5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7 Threat of New Entrants5.8 Threat of Substitutes5.9 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.12 Case Study Analysis5.13 Macroeconomic Indicators5.14 Tariffs & Regulations5.15 Trade Analysis5.16 Average Selling Price5.17 Ecosystem5.18 Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Ceramics Market5.19 Impact on End-Use Industries 6 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Material 7 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Application 8 Advanced Ceramics Market, by End-Use Industry 9 Advanced Ceramics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape 11 Company Profiles11.1 Kyocera Corporation11.2 CeramTec GmbH11.3 CoorsTek Inc.11.4 Saint Gobain Performance Ceramic& Refractories11.5 Morgan Advanced Materials11.6 3M11.7 Materion11.8 Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.11.9 Ferrotec11.10 Rauschert Steinbach GmbH11.11 Other Key Players11.11.1 Oerlikon11.11.2 Nishimura Advanced Ceramics11.11.3 COI Ceramics, Inc.11.11.4 Technocera Industries11.11.5 BCE Special Ceramics11.11.6 Superior Technical Ceramics11.11.7 Momentive11.11.8 Dyson11.11.9 Ortech 11.11.10 International Sylon 11.11.11 Elan Technology 11.11.12 Bakony Technical Ceramic 11.11.13 Advanced Ceramic Materials 11.11.14 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies 11.11.15 Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing 12 Adjacent/Related Markets 13 Appendix

