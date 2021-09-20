Global Advanced Carbon Materials Markets, 2021-2031 With 300 Profiles

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Advanced Carbon Materials such as carbon fiber, carbon foams, graphene, carbon nanotubes, etc., possess unique mechanical, electrical, biological and chemical properties that have led to a variety of applications in electronics, energy storage, catalysis, filtration and sensing.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Properties and synthesis methods.

Market segment analysis. Markets covered include composites, electrochemical energy storage devices (batteries and supercapacitors), sensors, thermal management, adsorption, electromagnetic shielding, catalyst support, sensors and more.

Price and price drivers.

Market consumption of advanced carbon materials, by type.

More than 300 company profiles. Companies profiled include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd., Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl and many more.

Advanced Carbon Materials covered include:

Carbon fibers.

Iso-graphite.

Graphene.

Carbon nanotubes.

2D materials.

Fullerenes.

Nanodiamonds.

Graphene quantum dots.

Carbon Foam.

Diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.

Key Topics Covered: 1 The Advanced Carbon Materials Market 2 Carbon Fibers

2.1 Market drivers and trends2.2 Markets for carbon fibers2.2.1 Composites2.2.1.1 Aerospace2.2.1.2 Wind energy2.2.1.3 Sports2.2.1.4 Automotive2.2.1.5 Pressure vessels2.3 Carbon fiber producers2.3.1 Production capacities2.4 Global demand 2018-2031, metric tonnes2.5 Company profiles 35 (17 company profiles)

3 Isostatic/Isotropic Graphite (Iso-Graphite)

3.1 Properties3.2 Applications3.3 Production capacities3.4 Global demand 2018-2031, metric tonnes3.5 Company profiles 54 (16 company profiles)

4 Graphene

4.1 Types of graphene4.2 Properties4.3 Graphene market challenges4.4 Graphene producers4.4.1 Production capacities4.5 Price and price drivers4.5.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene4.5.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing4.5.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing4.5.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing4.5.5 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing4.5.6 Graphene ink4.6 Global demand 2018-2031, tons4.7 Company profiles 91 (280 company profiles)

5 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1 Properties5.1.1 Comparative properties of CNTs5.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)5.2.1 Applications5.2.2 Producers5.2.3 Price and price drivers5.2.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tons5.2.5 Company profiles 332 (110 company profiles)5.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)5.3.1 Properties5.3.2 Applications5.3.2.1 Production capacities5.3.3 Global market demand, tonnes5.3.4 Company profiles 421 (12 company profiles)5.4 Other types5.4.1 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)5.4.2 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)5.4.3 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)5.4.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)5.4.5 Carbon Onions5.4.6 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

6 Other 2D Materials

6.1 2d Materials Production Methods6.1.1 Top-down exfoliation6.1.2 Bottom-up synthesis6.2 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (h-BN)6.3 MXenes6.4 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDC)6.5 Borophene6.6 Phosphorene6.7 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (g-C3N4)6.8 Germanene6.9 Graphdiyne6.10 Graphane6.11 Rhenium Disulfide (ReS2) and Diselenide (ReSe2)6.12 Silicene6.13 Stanene/Tinene6.14 Antimonene6.15 Indium Selenide6.16 Layered Double Hydroxides (LDH)6.17 2D Materials Producer And Supplier Profiles (7 company profiles)

7 Fullerenes

7.1 Properties7.2 Products7.3 Markets and applications7.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)7.5 Global consumption in metric tonnes, 2010-20317.6 Prices7.7 Producers 494 (20 company profiles)

8 Nanodiamonds

8.1 Types8.1.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)8.2 Applications8.3 Price and price drivers8.4 Global demand 2018-2031, tonnes8.5 Company profiles 517 (30 company profiles)

9 Graphene Quantum Dots

9.1 Comparison to quantum dots9.2 Properties9.3 Synthesis9.3.1 Top-down method9.3.2 Bottom-up method9.4 Applications9.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing9.6 Graphene quantum dot producers 553 (9 company profiles)

10 Carbon Foam

10.1 Types10.1.1 Carbon aerogels10.1.1.1 Carbon-based aerogel composites10.2 Properties10.3 Applications10.4 Company profiles 566 (9 company profiles)

11 Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings

11.1 Properties11.2 Applications and markets11.3 Global market size11.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)

12 Research Methodology

13 References

Companies Mentioned

Cabot Corporation

Carbitex, LLC, Teijin, UMATEX, Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Graphenea

Haydale Graphene Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Mersen, Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Nanocyl SA

OCSiAl

