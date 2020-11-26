Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030 - Market Opportunities In The Development Of Novel Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced balloon catheter market is witnessing a moderate decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $2,523.9 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 70 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global elective surgeries were shutdown, which, in turn, caused the decline of the global advanced balloon catheter market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of elective procedures, the global advanced balloon catheter market is projected to recover from 2021.

Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of the industrial and regulatory decisions on the global advanced balloon catheter market. The market is driven by certain factors, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in the balloon catheters, and favorable reimbursement landscape in developed economies.

The market is favored by the development of novel drug-coated balloon catheter and multipurpose balloon catheter.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, component, application, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global advanced balloon catheter market?

What is the adoption rate of the balloon catheters in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD) across various regions?

What is the reimbursement landscape for the balloon catheters across various regions?

How does the regulatory landscape for the balloon catheters impact the overall global advanced balloon catheter market?

Who are the key players in the global advanced balloon catheters and their respective market share?

What are the key strategies employed by the companies for entering the market between 2016- June 2020 ?

? What is the patent landscape for the global advanced balloon catheter market? Who are the major market players that have filed for patents between January 2017 - August 2020 ?

- ? How will the entry of products that are in the pipeline till mid-September 2020 impact the global advanced balloon catheter market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

impact the global advanced balloon catheter market during the forecast period 2021-2030? What are the various types of balloon catheters available in the global advanced balloon catheter market? What is their market share in 2019 and 2030, respectively?

Which type of balloon catheter is anticipated to witness the growth with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2030?

What are the emerging applications for the balloon catheters?

What are the various components of balloon catheters? Which type of balloon catheter is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2030?

How is the global advanced balloon catheter market anticipated to grow in the emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market4.1 Impact on Patients4.2 Impact on Adoption Rate of Advanced Balloon Catheters4.3 Impact on the Growth Rate of the Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market4.4 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market

5 Epidemiology and Reimbursement Landscape for Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market5.1 Utilization of Balloon Catheters5.1.1 Coronary Procedures5.1.2 Peripheral Procedures5.2 Reimbursement Landscape5.2.1 The U.S.5.2.2 Europe

6 Industry Analysis6.1 Industry Structure6.1.1 Balloon Catheters Manufacturers6.1.2 Distributors6.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis6.2.1 Raw Material6.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain6.3 Associations and Consortiums6.4 Regulatory Framework6.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America6.4.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)6.4.1.2 Health Canada6.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe6.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific6.4.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)6.4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)6.4.3.3 Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)6.5 Patent Analysis6.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Product)6.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Country)

7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Market Share Analysis7.2 Key Developments and Strategies7.2.1 Regulatory and Legal7.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions7.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions7.2.4 New Offerings7.2.5 Funding Activities7.3 Product Pipeline Analysis7.4 Comparison Between Conventional Balloon Catheters and Advanced Balloon Catheters7.5 Pricing Analysis

8 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market Sizing and Forecast8.1 Assumptions and Limitations8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2.1 Key Findings8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment8.3 Market Dynamics8.3.1 Market Drivers8.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Peripheral Artery Diseases8.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries8.3.1.3 Advancements in Balloon Catheters8.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Landscape in Developed Economies8.3.2 Market Restraints8.3.2.1 Risk and Complications Associated with Catherization Procedures8.3.2.2 High Cost of Angioplasty Procedures8.3.3 Impact Analysis8.3.4 Market Opportunities8.3.4.1 Development of Novel Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters8.3.4.2 Development of Multipurpose Advanced Balloon Catheter

9 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Product Type)9.1 Overview9.2 Normal Balloon Catheter9.3 Cutting and Scoring Balloon Catheter9.4 Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter9.5 Stent Graft Balloon Catheter

10 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Application)10.1 Overview10.2 Coronary Procedures10.3 Peripheral Procedures10.4 Neurovascular Procedures10.5 Other Procedures

11 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Component)11.1 Overview11.2 Rapid Exchange (Rx) Balloon Catheter11.3 Over the Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter11.4 Fixed Wire Balloon Catheter

12 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Patient Age)12.1 Overview12.2 Adult12.3 Pediatric

13 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by End User)13.1 Overview13.2 Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers13.3 Catheterization Laboratories13.4 Others

14 Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market (by Region)

15 Company Profiles15.1 Company Overview15.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market15.3 Financials15.4 Recent Developments15.5 SWOT Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biotronik AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardionovum GmbH

Concept Medical Inc.

Cook Group

Hexacath

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

OrbusNeich Medical

Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfn4h3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advanced-balloon-catheter-markets-2020-2021--2030---market-opportunities-in-the-development-of-novel-drug-coated-balloon-catheters-301180977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets