Global Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings And Surfaces Market Report 2021 With Profiles Of 190 Companies Including Kastus, ESC, HeiQ, Xefco, Polygiene, Reactive Surfaces, NEOTENY, Bio-Fence

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an in depth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 crisis and the latest technology developments.

Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings.

There is now a significant market opportunity for companies to develop Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces Company profiles (Profiles of over 190 companies). Companies profiled include Kastus, ESC Brands, Mankiewicz, HeiQ, KCC, Xefco, Polygiene, Reactive Surfaces, NEOTENY, Bio-Fence and many more.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:

Fabric (mask, gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet)

Metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport)

Wood (furniture, floors and partition panels)

Concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards)

Plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances)

Report contents include:

Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces including:

Interiors



Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces.





Medical facilities and sensitive building applications.





Air conditioning and ventilation systems.





Hand rails.





Restroom accessories.



Medical



Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene.





Wall coatings for hospitals.





Hospital furniture.





Medical implants.





Wound dressings.





Catheters.





Pharmaceutical labs.





Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles).



Packaging



Food packaging.





Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging.





Nanosilver coatings.





Antibacterial coatings on plastic films.



Textiles



Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel.





Interior textiles.





Automotive textiles.



Food processing



Food preparation facilities.





Food packaging.





Food processing equipment.



Filtration



Water purification.





Air filtration units.



Other



Fitness equipment.





Water coolers and ice-making equipment.





Automotive interiors.





Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags.





Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Antimicrobial additives and coatings market growing1.1.1 Advantages1.1.2 Properties1.1.3 Applications1.2 Antimicrobial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces1.2.1 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings and surfaces1.2.1.1 Bionic self-cleaning coatings1.2.1.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings1.2.1.3 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings1.2.2 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces1.2.3 Nanomaterials applications1.2.4 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials1.2.5 Application in healthcare environments1.2.5.1 COVID-19 and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)1.2.5.2 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)1.2.5.3 Facemask coatings1.2.5.4 Wipe on coatings1.2.5.5 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings1.3 Main market players by antimicrobial technology area1.4 Global market size and opportunity to 20301.4.1 End user markets for antimicrobial coatings1.4.2 Global forecast for antimicrobial coatings to 20301.5 Market and technical challenges1.6 Market drivers and trends 2 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN BACTERICIDAL & VIRICIDAL COATINGS AND SURFACES2.1 Metallic-based coatings2.2 Polymer-based coatings2.3 Mode of action2.4 Nanosilver or silver-ion antimicrobial coatings and additives2.5 Copper antimicrobial coatings and additives2.6 Zinc oxide coatings and additives2.7 Photocatalytic coatings (Titanium Dioxide)2.8 Gold Nanoparticles (AuNPs)2.9 Quaternary ammonium silane2.10 Biobased antimicrobial coatings2.11 Hydrogels2.12 Antibacterial liquid metals2.13 MXENES2.14 LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDES (LDH)2.15 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings2.16 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces2.17 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces2.18 Other antimicrobial materials additives in coatings2.18.1 Graphene2.18.2 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2)2.18.3 Polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB)2.18.4 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)2.18.5 Fullerenes2.18.6 Cerium oxide nanoparticles2.18.7 Iron oxide nanoparticles2.18.8 Magnesium oxide nanoparticles2.18.9 Piezoelectrics 3 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY 4 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED BACTERICIDAL & VIRICIDAL COATINGS AND SURFACES4.1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES4.1.1 Market drivers and trends4.1.2 Applications4.1.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean4.1.2.2 Indoor pollutants and air quality4.1.3 Global market size4.2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS4.2.1 Market drivers and trends4.2.2 Applications4.2.2.1 Medical surfaces and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)4.2.2.2 Wound dressings4.2.2.3 Medical equipment and instruments4.2.2.4 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)4.2.2.5 Medical implants4.2.3 Global market size4.3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES4.3.1 Market drivers and trends4.3.2 Applications4.3.2.1 Antimicrobial clothing4.3.3 Global market size4.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING4.4.1 Market drivers and trends4.4.2 Applications4.4.2.1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces4.4.2.2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging4.4.3 Global market size4.5 OTHER MARKETS4.5.1 Automotive and transportation interiors4.5.2 Water and air filtration 5 ADVANCED BACTERICIDAL AND VIRICIDAL COATINGS COMPANIES 148 (193 profiles) 6 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA 7 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 8 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 9 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Kastus

ESC Brands

Mankiewicz

HeiQ

KCC

Xefco

Polygiene

Reactive Surfaces

NEOTENY

Bio-Fence

