Global Adhesion Barriers Market (2020 To 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast

The global adhesion barriers market is currently witnessing strong growth. An adhesion barrier refers to a liquid-, gel- or film-based medical implant that is used by surgeons to minimize the risks of postoperative adhesion formation between internal organs. It is applied to a layer of tissues before sealing them, thus preventing the formation of scar tissues (adhesion) and separating the tissues from the organs. The synthetic adhesion barriers are manufactured using hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose and polyethylene glycol, whereas the natural variants are made using collagen, fibrin and proteins. They are most commonly used in abdominal, orthopedic, gynecological, reconstructive, cardiovascular and urological surgeries. Significant growth in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The treatment of various disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity and gastric ailments, require numerous invasive procedures that may have a high risk of postoperative complications, thereby resulting in the increasing utilization of adhesion barriers. This, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using adhesive barriers for postoperative procedures, is providing a boost to the market growth. Post-surgical adhesions are a common complication in surgeries and adhesion barriers play a crucial role in preventing adverse effects, such as impaired organ functioning, bowel obstruction, decreased fertility, difficult re-operation and extreme discomfort. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures and increasing cases of sports-related injuries, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Anika Therapeutics Inc., Atrium Medical Corporation, Baxter International, Betatech Medikal, C. R. Bard, FzioMed Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, MAST Biosurgery Inc., Sanofi, etc. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global adhesion barriers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global adhesion barriers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Adhesion Barriers Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Synthetic6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Natural6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Formulation7.1 Film7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Liquid7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Gel7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Gynecological Surgeries8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 General/Abdominal Surgeries8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Cardiovascular Surgeries8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Orthopedic Surgeries8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Neurological Surgeries8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Reconstructive Surgeries8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Urological Surgeries8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast8.8 Others8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Anika Therapeutics Inc.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Atrium Medical Corporation14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3 Baxter International14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Betatech Medikal14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.5 C. R. Bard14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.6 FzioMed Inc.14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7 Integra Lifesciences14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Johnson & Johnson14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 MAST Biosurgery Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Sanofi14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n5x3g

