Global Adhesion Barrier Market (2020 To 2025) - Increase In The Volume Of Surgeries And Sports-Related Injuries Is Driving Growth

The "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Hyaluronic Acid, Polyethylene Glycol, Fibrin, Collagen & Protein), Type (Film, Gel, Liquid), Application (Abdominal, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Gynecological Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesion barriers market is projected to reach USD 769.6 million by 2025 from USD 529.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries, rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness about adhesion formation and adhesion-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The synthetic adhesion barrier market is projected to witness the highest growth in the adhesion barriers market, by type of products, during the forecast period.

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers are further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other synthetic adhesion barriers. The hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the synthetic adhesion barriers market. Growth in this segment is driven by the growing preference for hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers among surgeons.

Gynaecological surgeries are the largest application segment of the adhesion barrier market.

Based on applications, gynecological surgeries held the largest share of the adhesion barriers market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher risk of post-surgical adhesion formation in gynecological surgeries, the growing volume of gynecological surgeries, and the availability of several commercialized adhesion barrier products for gynecological surgeries.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Factors such as the rapidly increasing geriatric population, the epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases, and rising medical tourism is expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC region. Owing to this, the APAC region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Adhesion Barriers Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Adhesion Barriers Market, by Product and Country (2019)4.3 Adhesion Barriers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Regional Mix: Adhesion Barriers Market (2020?2025)4.5 Adhesion Barriers Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population5.2.1.2 Increase in the Volume of Surgeries and Sports-Related Injuries5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness About the Medical Implications of Adhesions5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Surgeons to Use Adhesion Barriers5.2.2.2 Product Recalls5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations Resulting in Limited Technological Innovations5.3 Connected and Adjacent Markets

6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Rising Focus on Gel-Form Adhesion Barriers for Surgeries6.3 Strategic Benchmarking6.4 Clinical Trial Assessment6.5 Parent Market Analysis6.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Adhesion Barriers Market6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.7.1 Threat of New Entrants6.7.2 Threat of Substitutes6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Synthetic Adhesion Barriers7.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid7.2.1.1 Preference for Hyaluronic Acid is High Among Surgeons Owing to Its Biocompatibility & Bioresorbable Properties7.2.2 Regenerated Cellulose7.2.2.1 Regenerated Cellulose is Used in Gynecological Surgeries7.2.3 Polyethylene Glycol7.2.3.1 Peg is Commonly Used in Abdominal and Peritoneal Surgeries7.2.4 Other Synthetic Adhesion Barriers7.3 Natural Adhesion Barriers7.3.1 Collagen & Protein7.3.1.1 Collagen & Protein Accounted for the Largest Share of the Natural Adhesion Barriers Market7.3.2 Fibrin7.3.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence Restraining the Uptake of These Natural Adhesion Barriers

8 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Formulation8.1 Introduction8.2 Film Formulations8.2.1 Film Formulations Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market8.3 Liquid Formulations8.3.1 Liquid Formulations are Widely Used in Gynecological, Pelvic, and Abdominal Surgeries8.4 Gel Formulations8.4.1 Preference for Gel-Based Formulations is Growing Among End-users

9 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Gynecological Surgeries9.2.1 Rising Incidence of Pelvic and Uterine Cancer to Drive the Demand for Adhesion Barriers in Gynecological Surgeries9.3 General/Abdominal Surgeries9.3.1 Adhesions are a Common Complication and Occur in 55-60% of All Abdominal Surgeries9.4 Cardiovascular Surgeries9.4.1 Adhesion Barriers are Used to Prevent Postoperative Complications in Cardiovascular Surgeries9.5 Orthopedic Surgeries9.5.1 Growing Number of Sports-Related Injuries to Drive the Demand for Adhesion Barriers in Orthopedic Surgeries9.6 Neurological Surgeries9.6.1 Gel Formulations are the Most Widely Used Adhesion Barriers in Neurological Surgeries9.7 Reconstructive Surgeries9.7.1 Health Insurance Policies for Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Aid in the Increased Use of Adhesion Barriers9.8 Urological Surgeries9.8.1 High Incidence of Postoperative Adhesion Formation After Open Urological Surgeries in More Than Half of the Total Cases9.9 Other Surgeries

10 Adhesion Barriers Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Regulatory Analysis10.3 North America10.4 Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.6 Latin America10.7 Middle East10.8 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Geographic Reach of the Top Players (2019)11.4 R&D Expenditure of the Top Players Operating in the Adhesion Barriers Market11.5 Revenue Share Analysis (2015-2019)11.6 Market Share Analysis (2019)11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix11.7.1 Stars11.7.2 Emerging Leaders11.7.3 Pervasive Players11.7.4 Participants11.8 Competitive Situation & Trends11.8.1 Acquisitions11.8.2 Product Launches11.8.3 Regulatory Approvals

12 Company Profiles12.1 Baxter International12.2 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company12.4 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation12.5 Anika Therapeutics12.6 Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)12.7 Terumo Corporation12.8 Fziomed12.9 Mast Biosurgery12.10 Innocoll Holdings12.11 Betatech Medical12.12 Cormatrix Cardiovascular, Inc.12.13 Bioscompass12.14 W.L. Gore & Associates12.15 Allosource, Inc.12.16 Other Players with Adhesion Barrier Products in the Pipeline12.16.1 Xlynk Surgical12.16.2 Luna Innovations12.16.3 Actamax Surgical Material, LLC12.16.4 Arc Medical Devices, Inc.12.16.5 CG Bio Inc.

13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations

