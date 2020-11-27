Global Additive Manufacturing Market Opportunities In The General Industry And Tooling Sector 2020-2029

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in the General Industry and Tooling Sector - 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in the General Industry and Tooling Sector - 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Additive manufacturing (AM) has the potential to have a profound impact on the general industry and tooling sector, yet OEMs in the market are only now beginning to fully grasp the potential. This is the first report to fully characterize the market for AM in the general industry and tooling sector, quantifying the revenue opportunities and levels of AM adoption in the sector using AM hardware, materials, and services through 2029.

Based on interviews, secondary sources, a large database of industry-specific information, and a deep understanding of available AM technologies, materials and applications, the analyst provides a detailed sub-segment analysis of the current state of AM in one of the broadest manufacturing sectors, while also providing future projections for the industry as a whole. This includes the dynamics of industry-specific trends, such as those related to cutting tools, metallurgy equipment, and heavy machinery.

The analyst begins with an analysis of AM hardware adoption patterns and trajectories for the industry, examining polymer and metal systems, including the sub-segments related to key technologies within those categories, such as polymer powder bed fusion and bound metal deposition AM processes. We then track the state of AM materials, including those metals that represent the largest revenue opportunity for the sector.

The report concludes with an analysis of AM services and profiles of and key stakeholders. Companies mentioned include: Carbon, EOS, HP, Xaar, Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, GE Additive, Siemens, Sandvik, Desktop Metal, Markforged, Parmatech, Kennametal, Phoenix Contact, Mapal, Guhring UK, GKN Additive, Kueppers Solutions, CNH Industrial, Cummins Inc., Wabtec, Emerson Electric, Xylem, Additive Industries, SMS Group

For each AM segment (hardware, materials, and services), ten-year forecasts are provided that further segment the market based on hardware technologies, material types and service types. Both revenue ($ Millions) and volume (units or kilograms/tons shipped) are considered in the forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Market Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing in the General Industry and Tooling Sector1.1 Opportunities for AM to Enter the General Industry and Tooling Supply Chain1.1.2 General Industry and Tooling AM Adoption Pattern 1.1.3 AM Technologies for the General Industry and Tooling Market1.1.4 Key Benefits of AM for General Industry and Tooling1.1.5 Examples of Practical Applications of AM in General Industry and Tooling1.1.6 Ten-year Forecast of Overall Market Opportunity for AM in General Industry and Tooling1.2 Forecast Methodology1.3 Key Points from this Chapter Chapter Two: AM Technologies and Materials Driving General Industry and Tooling Sector Innovation 2.1 AM Technologies for the General Industry and Tooling Sector Considered in This Report2.2 Latest Evolutions of Polymer AM Technologies Used in General Industry and Tooling2.3 Metal AM Technologies Used in General Industry and Tooling2.4 Overview of Materials Used for AM in the General Industry and Tooling Market2.5 Polymer and Composite Materials in General Industry and Tooling2.6 Metal Materials for General Industry and Tooling2.7 Key Points from this Chapter Chapter Three: Servicing the General Industry and Tooling Sector with AM Parts3.1 Analysis of Typical AM Parts for General Industry and Tooling3.2 Application Trends in AM Adoption in General Industry and Tooling3.3 OEM Companies and AM Services Profiles in the General Industry and Tooling Supply Chain

