Global ADAS Industry Insights And Growth Outlook To 2026 | Includes Profiles Of Leading Players Autoliv, Continental, Denso, Magna Int'l, Bosch, Texas Instruments, Valeo, ZF, And More

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced driver assistance systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.The rising global population, inflating income levels and the growing automotive sector are among the key factors positively influencing the sales of ADAS systems across the globe. Moreover, these systems assist in automating and improving the vehicles for a better and safe driving experience, which is strengthening the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising number of vehicles on roads has increased traffic congestions and instances of accidents worldwide. As a result, governments of various countries are imposing stringent regulations to enhance the safety of vehicles and prevent road accidents. For instance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States has undertaken numerous initiatives to promote the use of automated vehicles and ADAS systems to reduce road fatalities.

The market is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years on account of the increasing inclination of individuals towards improved safety and security features, comfort and luxury in vehicles. Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global advanced driver assistance systems market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, component type and vehicle type. Breakup by Solution Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

Breakup by Component Type

Processor

Sensors

Radar

Ultrasonic

LiDAR

Others

Software

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye (Intel Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

