Global ADAS And Autonomous Driving Component Markets, 2019-2020 & 2029: Component Type, Level Of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Autonomous Simulation Software And Supply Chain Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market: Focus on Component Type, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Country-Wise Analysis, Autonomous Simulation Software and Supply Chain Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ADAS and autonomous driving component market is expected to be valued at $39.79 billion and 518.6 million units in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% and 13.29% respectively, during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The increasing technological developments and advancements in ADAS systems, rising developments in connected infrastructure and intelligent transportation systems, the demand for ADAS features in commercial vehicles, and growing concerns and measures over road safety drive the market growth.

Technological advancements in the automotive industry have resulted in the worldwide adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving solutions. The changing paradigm of consumers as well as major automotive OEMs, the requirement of robust security mechanisms in the vehicle for the protection of drivers and passengers, impact of 5G technology enhancing the autonomous driving components, increasing adoption of an autonomous vehicle in shared mobility, and rising focus towards vehicle platooning are some of the factors substantiating the growth of ADAS and autonomous driving component market.

However, reliability issues and rising cyber threats in an autonomous vehicle, high costs associated with LiDARs, and lack of government rules and regulations in developing regions are pressing matters to be looked upon in the current scenario.

The growing number of autonomous vehicles are pushing the demand for the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving component market. Owing to the popularity of these solutions and services, major players including Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices Inc., among others are competing with each other to increase their market share.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global ADAS and autonomous driving component market in 2019, followed by Europe and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The unprecedented growth in the North America region is primarily attributed to the growing number of high-end passenger cars which comprises Level 1 and Level 2 vehicles as well as the rising demand of ADAS and autonomous component by autonomous driving technology providers such as Waymo, Uber, and Zoox, among others, which has resulted in boosting the demand for ADAs and autonomous driving components in the North America region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the ADAS and autonomous driving component market in terms of value and volume and what is the CAGR (2019-2029)?

Which companies are the major players in the ADAS and autonomous driving component market? What are the key market strategies being adopted by them?

What is the revenue generated by the different ADAS and autonomous driving components such as camera, ultrasonic sensors, radar, LiDAR, and ECU?

What is the role of autonomous simulation software in ADAS and autonomous driving component market? Who are the major software providers?

Which global factors are changing the dynamics of the ADAS and autonomous driving component market?

What is the revenue generated by the different regions such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East and Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Introduction1.3 Ecosystem Participants 2 Market Dynamics2.1 Market Drivers2.1.1 Impact of Market Drivers2.1.2 Increasing Technological Developments and Advancements in ADAS systems2.1.3 Rising Developments in Connected Infrastructure and Intelligent Transportation System2.1.4 Demand for ADAS Features in Commercial Vehicles2.1.5 Growing Concerns and Measures Over Road Safety2.2 Market Restraints2.2.1 Impact of Market Restraints2.2.2 Reliability Issues and Rising Cyber Threats in Autonomous Vehicle2.2.3 High Cost Associated with LiDARs2.2.4 Lack of Government Rules and Regulations in Developing Regions2.3 Market Opportunities2.3.1 Impact of 5G Technology Enhancing Autonomous Driving Components2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles in Shared Mobility2.3.3 Rising Focus Toward Vehicle Platooning 3 Competitive Intelligence3.1 Key Developments in the Market and Strategies Adopted3.2 Key Players Active in the Market3.3 Competitive Landscape 4 Industry Analysis4.1 Policies and Government Initiatives for ADAS and Autonomous Driving4.1.1 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Autonomous Vehicles by Country4.1.2 Current Laws and Regulatory Bodies Related to Testing or Experimentation of Autonomous Vehicles by Country4.1.3 Regulatory Agencies for Driverless Vehicle4.2 Key Developments by Automotive OEMs, Autonomous Technology Providers, and Software Providers in Autonomous Driving Industry4.3 Investment by Major OEMs and Tier 1 Component Providers4.4 Autonomous Simulation Solutions4.5 Value Chain Analysis4.6 Supply Chain Analysis4.6.1 Supply Chain Analysis: Camera4.6.2 Supply Chain Analysis: Radar4.6.3 Supply Chain Analysis: Ultrasonic Sensors4.6.4 Supply Chain Analysis: LiDAR4.6.5 Supply Chain Analysis: ECU4.6.6 Supply Chain Analysis: Microprocessor4.7 Patent Analysis4.7.1 Introduction4.7.2 Patent Landscape4.7.2.1 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar4.7.2.2 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera4.7.2.3 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR4.7.2.4 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU4.7.2.5 Patent Landscape: ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor4.8 Pricing Analysis4.8.1 Introduction4.8.2 Camera4.8.3 RADAR4.8.4 LiDAR4.8.5 Ultrasonic Sensor4.8.6 ECU 5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Component)5.1 Camera5.1.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market5.1.2 Camera Market by Function5.1.2.1 Front-View Camera5.1.2.2 Rear-View Camera5.1.2.3 Side-View Camera5.1.3 Camera Market by Type5.1.3.1 Monocular Camera5.1.3.2 Stereo-Vision Camera5.1.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Vehicle Type5.1.5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Camera Market, by Region5.2 RADAR5.2.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market5.2.2 RADAR Market by Type5.2.2.1 Ultra Short-Range RADAR5.2.2.2 Short Range RADAR5.2.2.3 Medium-Range RADAR5.2.2.4 Long-Range RADAR5.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Vehicle Type5.2.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Radar Market, by Region5.3 LiDAR5.3.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market5.3.2 LiDAR Market by Type5.3.2.1 Mechanical LiDAR5.3.2.2 Solid-State LiDAR5.3.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Vehicle Type5.3.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving LiDAR Market, by Region5.4 Ultrasonic Sensor5.4.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market5.4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type5.4.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Ultrasonic Sensors Market, by Region5.5 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)5.5.1 Major Players Active in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market5.5.2 ECU Market by Capacity5.5.2.1 16-bit ECU5.5.2.2 32-bit ECU5.5.2.3 64-bit ECU5.5.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Vehicle Type5.5.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving ECU Market, by Region 6 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Level of Autonomy)6.1 Level 1 (Advance Driving Assist System - ADAS)6.1.1 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Vehicle Type6.1.2 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type6.1.3 Global Level 1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region6.2 Level 2 (Partial Automation)6.3 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)6.4 Level 4 (High Automation)6.5 Level 5 (Full Automation) 7 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Vehicle Type)7.1 Passenger Vehicle7.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Level of Autonomy7.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Component Type7.1.3 Global Passenger Vehicle ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market, by Region7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle7.3 Heavy Trucks7.4 Heavy Buses 8 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Component Market (by Region) 9 Company Profiles

Analog Devices, Inc.

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

LeddarTech Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

