Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type Of Synthesis (Biotech, Synthetic), by Type Of Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), by Type, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 312.56 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028

The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, and an increase in the geriatric population.The growth of the captive API segment is propelled by companies investing in solving challenges and developing new chemical ways for the production of APIs in house. This aids in reducing costs and the risk of contamination. Artificial intelligence and protein synthesis are expected to facilitate faster development with greater control over the process.The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-based conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, is accelerating the demand for API. For instance, as per U.S. Pharmacist in 2020, 47% of adults have at least one risk factor that supports cardiovascular disease development. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the global, critical public health burdens driving extensive R&D for APIs in the field.The generic API segment is gaining share in the market owing to its cost effectiveness, which helps in catering to the needs of the rising number of patients in developing regions with a low-income population. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), in 2017, there was a considerable rise in manufacturing units in Asia, Australia, and EU5. There has also been an increase in the market share of generic drugs.Developing nations like India are receiving an increased preference in the market over dominant API market countries, like China, owing to geopolitical situations. Furthermore, other factors favoring India include quality raw materials and products, large workforce, vast distribution network, and government subsidies under schemes like "Make in India".For addressing unmet medical needs, companies are collaborating to develop novel treatments. This allows firms to use their resources to aid in the development of products and enhance the supply chain. In August 2019, OmniChem Private Limited was acquired by Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (earlier they were in a joint venture since 2011 for the manufacturing of APIs). The acquisition was completed in June 2020. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report Highlights

According to the WHO, around 17.5 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases, accounting for 31% of all deaths across the globe

The growing geriatric population in Asian countries, such as Japan and China , along with high untapped opportunities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. It is estimated that over 20% of the Japanese population is aged 65 and above

and , along with high untapped opportunities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. It is estimated that over 20% of the Japanese population is aged 65 and above According to the CDC, about 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer from stroke every year, out of which 87% cases are of ischemic stroke

Companies are looking to diversify their API suppliers and manufacturers to different locations instead of outsourcing it to just one manufacturer or country

Key players are increasingly focusing on vaccines, for instance, Sanofi announced an investment of USD 601.37 million for vaccine production and research in France . These investments are anticipated to drive the development of new vaccine APIs in the coming years to help facilitate readiness to deliver new products

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing geriatric population

Rising prevalence of target diseases such as hospital-acquired infections, genetic, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases

Increasing preference for targeted therapy approach in cancer treatment

Increasing preference for outsourcing APIs

Market Restraint Analysis

High capital investments and production cost

Stringent Safety and handling regulations regarding APIs

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Aurobindo Pharma

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcva2i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-api-market-report-2021-301393332.html

SOURCE Research and Markets